Virgin River star Martin Henderson issues urgent warning to fans amid filming for season 7

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has issued an urgent warning to fans about scammers impersonating him to trick his fans out of money.

Taking to Instagram, the New Zealand actor encouraged his followers to ignore requests for money or help in any form, stating that he doesn't communicate with his social media followers.

In a video, Martin said: "I just wanted to warn people again of the fact that there are a lot of people out there who are pretending to be me and trying to get people to believe that I'm in need and that I need financial help or medical help.

"They're essentially fleecing people out of a lot of money. I'm attaching an article from the New Zealand Herald about something that's been going on for the last couple of years."

He continued: "There's a bunch of other victims who have since come forward, who have also fallen prey to similar scams.

"I just can't tell people enough, I don't communicate with my followers. This is my only account, I promise you I don't have another account," he added.

Fans shared their support in the comments section, with many thanking Martin for highlighting the issue. One person wrote: "So sorry for this terrible interruption in your life. And to hear of the losses of your devoted fans. Happy to see the support of the victims and the love they show you," while another added: "Good on you for letting your fans know about this."

This isn't the first time Martin has posted about scammers. Over the past few years, the actor has warned fans about fake accounts pretending to be him to exploit his fans.

Back in 2022, he told his followers: "Hear it from me okay: I do not have another account. I will never, ever message anyone outside of Instagram, and even then, I do not do that a lot, so please be aware."

Martin's latest post comes just days after he revealed that production on season seven of Virgin River had begun.

Last week, the actor – who plays Jack Sheridan on the show – revealed that filming had begun on the new episodes. "Hi guys, it's a very auspicious moment. It is day one of season seven of Virgin River," said the actor, who stars opposite Alexandra Breckenridge in the series.

Thanking viewers for their ongoing support, he went on to say: "I'm really excited. I want to make this the best season yet for you guys because none of us would be here if it wasn't for you people who love and support the show.

"I am so grateful, so from the bottom of my heart thank you," said Martin, adding: "I hope we're going to make a ripper of a show for you this season. Stay tuned!"