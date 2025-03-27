Bradley Walsh's son Barney celebrates exciting news ahead of Breaking Dad series 6

Congratulations are in order for Barney Walsh and the BBC's Casualty team as the show picked up the gong for Soap and Continuing Drama, beating EastEnders and Hollyoaks.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Barney reshared a post by the show's official social media page that read: "We won! Thank you @royaltelevisionsociety for the Soap and Continuing Drama Award #RTSAwards #Casualty."

Fans shared congratulatory messages in the comments section, with one person writing: "Congratulations and well done, you all deserved to win and our winners to me as I absolutely love watching your programme," while another added: "Congrats everyone! Well deserved."

Barney has played accident-prone Cameron Mickelthwaite in the medical drama since series 37, which aired in 2023. The 27-year-old is also known for his roles in The Larkins as well as his presenting gigs on Gladiators and Bradley & Bradley Walsh: Breaking Dad.

© BBC STUDIOS Barney plays Cam Mickelthwaite in Casualty

Breaking Dad season six

The good news comes just a week before Barney and his dad Bradley Walsh return to screens for season six of their hit ITV show, Bradley & Bradley Walsh: Breaking Dad.

© ITV Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad returns in April

The upcoming series will see the father-son duo head to Asia for another epic adventure, taking in the sights and flavours of Japan and Thailand.

The synopsis continues: "But, as ever in Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, Bradley won't quite be getting the rest and relaxation he is hoping for as Barney is planning a packed itinerary full of adrenaline-rushing challenges to push his dad to the limit."

© James Stack The father-son duo host Gladiators

Bradley and Barney have made no secret of their close bond. Speaking about their relationship on This Morning, Bradley previously explained: "He has always been my son, and you always take care of them. But then all of a sudden he becomes your equal and a work colleague, and a mate, and someone you respect."

He added: "Now I look up to him. Barney, bless him, was directing me on some of the things 'Dad don't worry about this, you need to be thinking about this', and actually producing me."

© NurPhoto via Getty Images The pair share a close bond

Bradley shares Barney with his wife Donna Derby, whom he married in 1997. The couple live in a barn conversion in Essex.

The TV presenter is also a father to Hayley Walsh, 43, from a previous relationship.

Season six of Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad begins on Tuesday 1 April on ITV at 8pm.