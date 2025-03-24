Bradley Walsh has viewers saying the same thing after new show's debut

Bradley Walsh's new Sky History documentary, Bradley Walsh: Egypt's Cosmic Code, arrived on our screens last week and viewers have taken to social media with their verdict on the series.

The three-parter sees Bradley visit the monuments of Ancient Egypt as he explores his long-held fascination with ancient engineering and tries to understand "how it could have been possible to produce such wonders of the ancient world 4,500 years ago".

WATCH: A look at Bradley Walsh’s new show, Bradley Walsh: Egypt’s Cosmic Code

Taking to social media, viewers praised the documentary, with one person hailing the show as a "fun programme" while another said the series was "excellent".

A third viewer penned: "Thought this was gripping from start to finish," while a fourth added: "What an amazing start to the series."

© Sky HISTORY Bradley Walsh hosts Bradley Walsh: Egypt’s Cosmic Code on Sky History

Another fan remarked: "We lived in Egypt nearly 8 years, visited all the sites many times, we found this programme brilliant, saw things we'd never seen before, done in an easy humous way, well done @BradleyWalsh," while another agreed that the show was a "brilliant watch".

The series sees The Chase star, who was an apprentice engineer at Rolls Royce before embarking on a career in TV, journey through the 'Land of the Pharaohs', where he meets Egyptologists Dr Meredith Brand, Dr Arto Belekdanian, and investigative historian, Tony McMahon as he "casts his eye over the evolution of pyramid building, from the Step Pyramid of King Djoser, via the Red and Bent Pyramids of Pharoah Sneferu at Dahshur to the Great Pyramid at Giza".

© Studio Crook/Sky HISTORY Bradley with Meredith Brand in the tomb of Tutankhamun, Valley of the Kings, Egypt.

Viewers also see Bradley's investigations into the riddle of "The Sphinx, its provenance, and its ancient symbolism", before he endeavours to unravel the significance of the Egyptian preoccupation with death and the afterlife.

Bradley also gets the opportunity to fulfil his ambition of visiting the tomb of famous ruler Tutankhamun, to try and "unravel the mysteries of the rise and fall of Egypt's most famous royal dynasty".

© Sky HISTORY Bradley visits the monuments of Ancient Egypt in the series

The synopsis continues: "In this series, viewers will see Bradley as never before as he reveals his engineering passion and expertise and has many questions and theories that challenge Egyptological orthodoxy, getting close and personal with the monuments and history with which he has been fascinated throughout his life.

"With his Indiana Jones hat, his unique brand of entertainment and his unusual camel-riding technique, it's fair to say that Bradley is unlike anyone the Egyptians (ancient or modern) have ever encountered before."

Bradley Walsh: Egypt's Cosmic Code continues on Tuesday 25 March at 9pm on Sky History.