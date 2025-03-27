Steve Edge's life off-screen including famous best man at his wedding

Steve Edge stars as Dom Hayes in Channel 5's hit mystery series, The Madame Blanc Mysteries, which stars Sally Lindsay as antiques dealer and amateur sleuth, Jean White, who solves intriguing mysteries in the idyllic French village of Sainte Victoire.
The actor and stand-up comedian has appeared in a number of iconic comedy series over the years, and while he's a familiar face on our screens, how much do you know about his life off-camera? Here's all we know…
Steve's career
Steve, 52, has Peter Kay to thank for his early TV career, having made his small-screen debut as Alan in the comedian's 2000 mockumentary series, That Peter Kay Thing, as well as the comedy series Phoenix Nights. He went on to land minor parts in Cold Feet and Peep Show before reprising his role as Alan once again in Kay's comedy series with Paddy McGuinness, Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere.
The Staffordshire-born actor's most notable roles include the Sky comedy-drama Starlings, which he co-wrote with Matt King, the children's sitcom All at Sea, Romesh Ranganathan's 2018 sitcom The Reluctant Landlord, and the BBC sitcom Scarborough.
He's also made one-episode appearances in Death in Paradise, Murder, They Hope, Shakespeare & Hathaway and Ted Lasso.
Steve's home life
While Steve likes to keep his home life out of the spotlight, he sometimes shares snaps of his sons and wife online, although he has kept their names private.
It's been reported that Steve tied the knot in August 2014.
In an Instagram post from 2023, Steve hailed his other half as the "fiercest mama lion" in a sweet post in celebration of Mother's Day. "Fiercest Mama Lion ever. And my absolute hero. Mother's Day at @Tillinghamwines," he penned alongside a snap of his wife and young sons.
You may also like
Steve's famous best man
Steve is close friends with comedian Jason Manford, who was the best man at his wedding.
The pair co-hosted BBC Radio 4's 15-part podcast, Best Men, in which the duo share their best tips and advice for one of "the most important jobs a bloke can face in his lifetime".
Speaking about how the podcast came about in 2023, Jason told Virgin Radio: "I get a lot of men messaging me and essentially saying, 'I'm going to be a best man, I'm doing a speech. Can I get some help off someone who's used to talking in public?'"
He continued: "So that's how it sort of came about. And then my best friend, Steve Edge, we were both each other's best man. And he’s an actor and a comic, and we thought, 'Why don't we do a podcast about it?'"
Steve's role in The Madame Blanc Mysteries
Since 2021, Steve has starred in Channel 5's hit mystery series as Dom Hayes, the love interest of Sally Lindsay's Jean.
In season four, Jean and Dom's secret romance is still going strong.
The synopsis reads: "Following their heartfelt confession at the end of series three, Jean and her sidekick Dom are quietly navigating a blossoming but secret romance.
"With her growing reputation as a crime-solving expert and her deep knowledge of antiques, Jean teams up with Police Chief Inspector André Caron to unravel a series of mysteries. As more cases emerge and an old friend reappears, will Jean and Dom be able to keep their relationship intact amid the chaos?"
The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4 airs on Thursday at 9pm on 5.
Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch