Steve Edge's life off-screen including famous best man at his wedding

Steve is close friends with comedian Jason Manford, who was the best man at his wedding.

The pair co-hosted BBC Radio 4's 15-part podcast, Best Men, in which the duo share their best tips and advice for one of "the most important jobs a bloke can face in his lifetime".

Speaking about how the podcast came about in 2023, Jason told Virgin Radio: "I get a lot of men messaging me and essentially saying, 'I'm going to be a best man, I'm doing a speech. Can I get some help off someone who's used to talking in public?'"

He continued: "So that's how it sort of came about. And then my best friend, Steve Edge, we were both each other's best man. And he’s an actor and a comic, and we thought, 'Why don't we do a podcast about it?'"