Father Brown star Nancy Carroll's reduced role as Lady Felicia explained
Woman in red dress and curled hair holding book © BBC Studios/Olly Courtney

Nancy plays Lady Felicia in the BBC drama

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Nancy Carroll is known and loved by Father Brown fans for her role as glamorous socialite Lady Felicia in the hit BBC drama. 

Nancy, 52, known for her glittering stage career as well as roles in Murder in Provence and The Crown, has appeared on the show since the very first episode. But fans might have noticed Lady Felicia hasn't appeared in every episode. Here's all we know…

Lady Felicia (NANCY CARROLL) in Father Brown© BBC Studios/Olly Courtney
Nancy Carroll plays socialite Lady Felicia in Father Brown

Nancy's reduced role in Father Brown

From series one to four, Nancy was a regular on the show. Since then, the actress has appeared in either one or two episodes of each season.

In series five, Lady Felicia's husband, the Earl of Montague, was appointed Governor of Northern Rhodesia. As a result, the pair leave England, with Lady Felicia leaving her niece, Bunty Windermere, in the care of Father Brown. 

Man and women sitting in pub garden © BBC Studios/Gary Moyes
Nancy appeared in two episodes of the latest series

Lady Felicia returns from Northern Rhodesia in season six and visits Kembleford while her husband is in London. The episode, titled 'The Face of the Enemy', sees Felicia blackmailed by MI5 agent Daniel Whittaker over her affair with Benedict Northam, who Whittaker says is a Soviet agent.

roger allam and nancy carroll© Photo: ITV
Nancy starred alongside Roger Allam in Murder in Provence

Since then, Nancy has appeared in one or two episodes per season. While the reason for this isn't known, Lady Felicia's relocation to Africa could be an explanation. Plus, Nancy has appeared in a number of other TV shows since season four, including The Crown, Agatha Raisin and Murder in Provence.

Nancy's role in series 12

Nancy reprised her role in episodes eight and ten of the new series, which began airing in January. 

Chief Inspector Sullivan (TOM CHAMBERS), Lady Felicia (NANCY CARROLL) in Father Brown© BBC Studios/Olly Courtney
Nancy's character relocated to Northern Rhodesia in season five

Taking to Instagram as the new series aired, Nancy shared a series of photos and a behind-the-scenes video from filming. "@bbciplayer #fatherbrown series 12 now available!!!!" began the actress. "Organ playing by the brilliant and magical #debbiewiseman who has composed all the series music since series 1!!!!!! Here she is in the church in Blockley playing her own Father Brown theme tune!!!! She is a superwoman!!!! Completely awesome. So lovely to work with such a wonderful bunch of cast and crew. Thank you."

Fans were pleased to see Lady Felicia back on their screens and praised the star's performance. One person penned: "It's great to have Lady Felicia back #FatherBrown," while another added: "I love it when you pop by for episodes. Your character is one of if not my most favourite. She is the embodiment of all the attributes you'd want in a fiercely devoted friend. You play her so well."

Father Brown is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

