Michelle Dockery reveals heartbreaking detail about Downton Abbey's new film

Michelle Dockery has opened up about filming the third and final Downton Abbey film in a journey that has defined her career and captured the hearts of millions.

The actress, who has portrayed Lady Mary Crawley since the period drama debuted on ITV in 2010, touched upon reuniting with the cast one final time and how the third movie will be a "real" tribute to the late Dame Maggie Smith.

© Getty Michelle Dockery has opened up about filming the final Downton Abbey film

"It's a beautiful film. For us, it was such a treat to be able to come back together again," she told Collider. "It's a real tribute to Maggie Smith, the film."

Maggie passed away, aged 89, in September with her character, Violet, dying at the end of the second film, Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Reflecting on the last day of filming, Michelle described it as a "bittersweet" moment, one she will cherish forever.

© Shutterstock Dame Maggie Smith as The Dowager Countess of Grantham and Michelle as Lady Mary

"For us, we've had so many last times," she admitted. "This time around, I think we really relished every minute. It being the last, it felt really, really special."

Michelle, 43, also expressed her gratitude as she described the set of Downton Abbey as a second home for more than 15 years.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Downton Abbey stars: Where are they now?

"Like anything, when something comes to an end, it's emotional but just such a happy place to be," she added. "It's always been a very happy place to be and a wonderful thing to be part of."

The third and final Downton Abbey movie is set to be released on 12 September 2025, with some of the cast calling it the best one yet.

© Sky The Downton Abbey cast

During a chat with Yahoo UK, Michelle's on-screen father Hugh Bonneville recently said: "I think there's so much warmth and fun to enjoy, and new elements as well — which I won't spoil — that I think it'll certainly be the best iteration of the film versions yet."

So far, no plot details have been announced. However, the third film follows 2022's A New Era, which ended in the late 1920s with the heartbreaking passing of Crawley matriarch, Lady Violet, who passed the torch on to her granddaughter Lady Mary to oversee the running of Downton.