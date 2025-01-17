Christina Trevanion has become a fan favourite on Bargain Hunt, but auctioneering isn't her only passion. The BBC star, 43, has developed green fingers of late and put her effort into creating a gorgeous garden at her Shropshire home that looks straight from a fairytale.

The TV presenter took to Instagram last May to share her progress. Christina beamed as she held a basket of home-grown vegetables, surrounded by lush greenery and stunning flowers.

The star also showed close-up snaps of a white rose she had grown, as well as an impressive set of pot plants.

"Apologies for being quiet on here recently, I find gardening a real tonic and it’s been quite a distraction this spring," she wrote. "Every day brings out a new old friend that I feared I’d killed last year.

"The garden is in its second year now and every day brings a new challenge." Christina also mused on the wildlife her beautiful garden has welcomed.

"The swallows and house martins have firmly moved in for the summer - and brought eight friends with them, who are rather noisier than our original tenant’s last year, all in all sunny evenings in the garden are rather wonderful. Is this middle age? If so, I rather like it," she said.

It seems she has inherited her love of the natural world from her mother who was a florist.

Away from the camera

In another photo from the previous summer, Christina was seen getting stuck into a spot of gardening, laying the groundwork for 2024's stunning blooms.

"A happy, happy day digging & mulching… will I be able to walk tomorrow? Doubtful. How long did the t-shirt stay white? About a nanosecond," the welly-clad star wrote, captioning a shot of her plunging a shovel into the mud.

Though Christina enjoys time outside when away from the camera, she keeps her work close to home as her business, Trevanion Auctioneers & Valuers is also based in Whitchurch, where she lives.

The star, who lives with her husband Aaron Dean and their two daughters, once described her home life as "pretty noisy, hectic and good fun".

Alongside collecting 18th-century teapots, Christina is most content when surrounded by those closest to her. "As a busy mum of two, with a full-time job and a part-time job, I don't get a lot of free time, so when I do it is spent with my family and friends, in my garden, at home," she said.

Christina also loves getting outside when she gets a break from work. Most recently, she headed off on a staycation to Cornwall which she called her "happy place".