Susana Reid shares details of clubbing with her sons in Ibiza 

Susanna Reid revealed she went clubbing in Ibiza with her grown-up sons, Sam, 22, Finn, 21, and 19-year-old Jack, last summer.

In an interview with Woman & Home, the GMB presenter, 54, explained that whilst away with her boys they headed to the clubs and had the "most amazing time."

She said: "I went clubbing with them during the day and had the most amazing time. I stopped drinking in 2018 and I'm now predominantly teetotal.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Susanna said that she is mainly teatotal but had "the most amazing time" clubbing with her boys

"I have a Buck's Fizz on Christmas Day, I had half a glass of champagne on my mum's birthday and I have a drink once every couple of months – including a couple in Ibiza – but I don't have pints at the pub like I did in my 20s."

The journalist added: "Being virtually teetotal hasn't damaged my social life. In any case, in Ibiza, music is your drug!"

Susanna appeared to enjoy her clubbing stint so much that she even suggested heading back to the party island by herself when her boys leave home.

She jokingly said: "My God, the amount of time I'll have when the boys leave home. I'm going to have to go to Ibiza on my own."

Susanna's bond with her sons

Susanna shares her boys with her ex-partner, Dominic Cotton.

It is thought that the ITV star lives in Balham, London. As of 2023, it was thought Susanna lived with her youngest two sons and their black rescue cat Suki, as Sam left for university in 2020. It hasn't been confirmed if Sam is back living with his TV star mum following his studies.

Talking about her children leaving home, Susanna said: "You cry your heart out because all that regular time with your children has gone.

© Getty Susanna opened up about feeling "guilt" over her sons in their younger years

"It's really sad. Now they’re all en route to leaving home, I want to enjoy time with them as much as I possibly can. Good Morning Britain is my biggest commitment and I’m not taking on anything extra."

When it came to raising her boys, Susanna previously admitted having feelings of "guilt" over not being "present" enough when her kids were younger.

She told You Magazine: "There are moments when you think: 'Why was I not present when they were tiny?' I was around a lot for them, but sometimes you can regret you weren't there playing with them every single moment of every single day," she admitted.

"You have that kind of guilt. Yet now I'm able to have a more grown-up, funny, chatty relationship with them, where they're hugely independent but they still need you. That's lovely."