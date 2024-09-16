GMB's Susanna Reid welcomes back co-star after absence - details

Susanna Reid welcomed her Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley back to the show on Monday morning. The broadcaster has been missing from our screens recently, with Ed Balls presenting the programme over the last couple of weeks.

At the beginning of Monday's show, Susanna said to her co-star: "Welcome back, Richard," to which the former This Morning host replied: "Thanks very much, good to be back."

Viewers were also pleased to see Richard back on the show. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Great to see Richard and Susanna back they put a spring in my step for the day," while another added: "Great to see Richard Madeley back today with Susanna."

A third viewer added their voice, writing: "@GMB good see Richard Madeley back this morning with the beautiful @susannareid100 a decent duo."

Richard's return comes almost a month after the presenter was forced to pull out of hosting the show due to illness.

The 68-year-old was due to front the programme alongside Kate Garraway but called in sick at the last minute. Luckily, Sean Fletcher was on hand to fill in.

At the beginning of the show, Kate explained to viewers: "Now if you were expecting to see Richard Madeley here, I think Richard was expecting to be here too, but he's feeling a bit poorly. So we've got lovely Sean."

Sean explained that he found out he'd be hosting the show when he woke up that morning. "I get up in the morning and log on to the running order at home and I see my initial by all the stories I normally have and then I saw my initial over every other story and I thought, 'It's a mistake, it's a typo,'" said Sean.

"I had seven missed calls and realised that something was up," he said, chuckling.

"It's good to be here. I've come off the news bench, I'm on the pitch," added the journalist.

Richard first joined Good Morning Britain as a relief presenter back in 2017. In 2021, he accepted a permanent role on the show and has regularly co-hosted with Susanna since then.

The journalist has been a familiar face on our screens for decades, having hosted This Morning with his wife Judy Finnigan for 13 years from 1988 before going on to present their eponymous chat show, Richard & Judy, on Channel 4.