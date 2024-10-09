Good Morning Britain viewers call for presenter shakeup as fan favourite returns

Martin Lewis is a regular fixture on Good Morning Britain, but on Wednesday the financial journalist was given a leading role, helming the newsdesk alongside Susanna Reid.

Back on the programme for "Wallet Wednesday," Martin was on hand to answer energy and other bill-cutting questions throughout the show. He also interviewed Lisa Nandy, the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

"Martin, it's wonderful to have you back in the studio!" Susanna said at the start of the broadcast. As the duo delved into the biggest news stories of the day, it didn't take long for fans to deliver their verdict.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), viewers began raving about Martin's appearance on GMB, with some suggesting that he take a leading role. "Can we have Martin Lewis as the male anchor @GMB. Please? The most versatile, informed, funny, and interesting of the other two. Thanks," tweeted one.

"Martin, you are a legend, you help so many people and make difficult money subjects easy to understand. Thank you," penned another. Meanwhile, a third declared: "Martin is easily the best male co-host GMB has."

Excited to welcome Martin back to the GMB studios, lead anchor Susanna shared a selfie alongside her co-star. The caption read: "It's Wallet Wednesday! @MartinSLewis @GMB."

Susanna, 53, is typically joined by a roster of male anchors, including Ed Balls and Richard Madeley, but this week there have been some changes to the line-up.

Alongside Martin's return to GMB, it was recently announced that showbiz reporter Richard Arnold will be taking a break from the programme.

© Photo: Rex Richard Arnold is taking an extended break from the show

Appearing on Tuesday's show, Richard joked that he's "retiring" this month. Confirming that he'd be stepping back for an extended break, the 54-year-old explained that he'll be back on our screens in a few weeks. "I am retiring from public life until the 21st, then I will be back for Pride Of Britain," remarked Richard. After Susanna and Ed asked what he had planned, the presenter replied: "I will be spending a bit of quality time with mother as always."

"Aww you are the ideal son," Susanna told him. "I just hope that my boys at your age say the same thing."

© Shutterstock Richard is stepping away to look after his mum Dot

Richard has previously spoken about his mother, Dot, 81, revealing that he cares for her in between his stints on GMB. "Mum had a bout of ill health last year and unfortunately she's now no longer independent and I'm there every day," he told The Sun in February.

"I remember saying to Kate [Garraway], you know, you sort of feel guilty when you are there, are you doing enough? And then you feel guilty when you're not there enough. Anyone who's in that position as a sort of unpaid carer knows it's a huge responsibility."