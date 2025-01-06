Susanna Reid's hair extension transformation divides Good Morning Britain fans

New Year, new you! That's what many of us think when it comes to revamping ourselves ready for the fresh new year ahead, and Susanna Reid did just that ahead of her stint on Good Morning Britain.

The mother-of-three, who had her hair chopped into a bob over two years ago, had added some length to her mane and took a snap of her new 'do, which she shared with her thousands of followers on Sunday evening.

© Instagram Susanna shared her new long hair transformation with fans

The 52-year-old said: "NEW YEAR NEW HAIR! After having THE CHOP in 2023, pop idol Cher told me women should keep their long hair so I am turning back time and going LONG for 2025 with hair extensions put in by @christinabhair. Let me know what you think - and see you tomorrow @gmb."

© @susannareid100/X Susanna has been rocking shorter hair for quite some time

Susanna asked her fans to take part in a poll in the comments section, and almost 6,000 fans replied. In total, 48 per cent voted 'Get it chopped' and 52 per cent voted 'Keep it long'.

The comments were pretty divided. One Instagram user wrote: "Awe preferred it short. Actually modelled my new hairstyle on your short bob." Another quipped: "I love it longer Susanna...I chopped mine short and regretted it so I'm now patiently growing it back." A third remarked: "I preferred it shorter, more youthful & funky."

WATCH: Susanna Reid wears beautiful red dress to mark 5 year GMB anniversary

A true mixed bag!

Susanna's royal hair

In 2021, the TV star revealed she had a whopping four inches taken off her signature brunette locks, and had some sumptuous blonde highlights weaved through for a subtle, sun-kissed vibe. She also mentioned that the hairdresser who transformed her mane was none other than Richard Ward, the stylist who did the Princess of Wales's hair for her wedding back in 2011. Amazing!

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock In 2021, Susanna had her hair cut by Richard Ward

Celebrity hairdresser Richard worked his magic on Kate's hair throughout the years and first gave it that regal finish with one of his epic blow-dries back in 2010.

© Getty Images Richard was responsible for creating Kate's famous blowdry

The rest is cemented in hair history. The 'Chelsea blow dry' is still requested now at his famous salon due to Kate's well-known look and it's easy to see why. We understand why Susanna trusts no other hairdresser - she's in great hands with Richard who also caters to supermodels Elle MacPherson and Cindy Crawford's tresses.