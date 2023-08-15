Susanna Reid mourns Good Morning Britain friend in heartbreaking post

Susanna Reid has confirmed the loss of her close friend, Suki Thompson, 56, following a battle with cancer. Sharing a photo of a funeral program on Instagram, the presenter penned a heartbreaking caption. It read: "Our beautiful friend Suki Thompson. The embodiment of strength & optimism. A passion for living life to the fullest. Go well lovely".

© Instagram Susanna Reid's close friend Suki Thompson sadly passed away in July

Shortly after posting, Susanna's Good Morning Britain co-stars rallied around her in a show of support. "Oh no, so sad she's gone. Sorry for you Susanna, Suki was such a special person. Sending much love," replied Charlotte Hawkins. Meanwhile, Lisa Snowdon penned several heart emojis.

Among the comments, fans have also shared their condolences and well wishes to Susanna during this difficult time.

© Instagram Suki raised an incredible £172,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in the last seven weeks of her life

As viewers of Good Morning Britain will remember, Suki recently appeared on the show, where she was interviewed live on air by Susanna and her co-star, Martin Lewis. Speaking to the GMB presenters from her hospital bed in Perranporth, Cornwall, Suki was joined by her daughter, Jaz.

After giving viewers some insight into her journey with melanoma, Suki and Susanna also shared a heartwarming exchange on the breakfast programme.

Appearing to hold back tears, Susanna told her friend: "What's so remarkable about you is your resilience, your endless and inspiring positivity, you are described as human sunshine. It's been a privilege knowing you, and being friends with you."

Suki, who added that speaking to Susanna is "always a gift", continued to encourage viewers to always use suncream for their own safety.

Turning her attention back to Susanna, Suki then concluded: "People like you are so important to me, I'm so inspired by having friends like you Susanna. And your programme's incredibly important to me because all my medication in the morning revolves around GMB. I start it at six o'clock and I finish it just before nine o'clock when Lorraine comes on so I was always an avid fan. But now, our whole rotation is around you in the morning, so thank you for that as well."

An incredible campaigner and fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support, in the last seven weeks of her life, Suki managed to raise £172,000 while spreading awareness for skin melanoma. In honour of Suki, her family have decided to keep her Just Giving page open for further donations. The page also details Suki's story.

"What started out as melanoma on my left foot has spread and become a brain tumour," Suki explained. So, if you notice a new mole or spot one that's changing, see your doctor immediately. And even if you think you're safe, please see your doctor anyway, and get checked regularly - it only takes a matter of minutes."

Earlier this month, Suki's family released a statement on Instagram, explaining that they would be honouring Suki with a private family Service on 11th August in her "Beloved Cornwall," followed by a celebration of Suki's life later on in September in Berkhamsted.