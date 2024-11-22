Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway faces shake-up on show

Good Morning Britain encountered a presenter shakeup on Friday morning as regular Kate Garraway shared the screen with a new co-host.

© Instagram Regular host Kate Garraway was joined by ITV news correspondent Paul Brand

Kate was joined by ITV news correspondent Paul Brand in the latest instalment of the breakfast show. The switch up made for an unexpected change, with viewers familiar with the likes of presenters such as Ed Balls, Richard Madeley, or Adhil Ray.

The regular female lead was all smiles as she welcomed her guest co-host to the show. She said: "Lovely to have you here by the way."

Enthusiastic about his guest appearance on the show, Paul responded: "Great to be here this morning."

However, this isn’t Paul's first live television rodeo – the ITV News' UK Editor has also hosted the current affairs show Tonight Programme since 2022.

The Welsh presenter is clearly already a fan favourite as Good Morning Britain viewers marvelled at the guest host once they took to X to plead that Paul become a permanent presenter.

Despite the shake-up, Paul is no stranger to Kate and the pair have shared the screen together before. During the show, Kate revealed it had been a while since the news anchors sat alongside each other.

Paul replied: "It has been a little while. I'm used to late nights rather than early mornings, but it's lovely to be here this morning with you."

Kate responded: "Brilliant thank you, we'll see if you feel like that at nine o'clock."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kate is a fan favourite on the show

Prior to his Good Morning Britain stint, Paul shared a throwback picture of himself and Kate on X to announce his return.

He captioned the photograph: "Hope @kategarraway is feeling especially patient!"

The presenter shake-up doesn't come as a surprise seeing as the show's recent instalments have featured an array of co-host switches. In October, Martin Lewis, who is a regular fixture on the show, helmed the news desk alongside Susanna Reid.

It was also announced that showbiz reporter Richard Arnold would be taking a break from the programme.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The breakfast show often faces presenter shake-ups

Ben Shephard also made a surprise return to Good Morning Britain a few weeks ago and joined his former co-stars Susanna and Richard Madeley to meet Pride of Britain winner Jacob Newson, a ten-year-old aspiring pilot who won GMB's Young Fundraiser Of The Year award after raising more than £160,000 in memory of his mum, Andrea.

Ben left the breakfast show earlier this year to become the new host of This Morning with Cat Deeley.