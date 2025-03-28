Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pierce Brosnan's gruesome injury revealed as he shares stunt gone wrong
Subscribe
Pierce Brosnan's gruesome injury revealed as he shares stunt gone wrong
pierce brosnan in suit and glasses© Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan's gruesome injury revealed as he shares stunt gone wrong

The MobLand star injured himself on a James Bond film

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Pierce Brosnan experienced many highs while portraying James Bond in four films – but not every memory is a good one.

The 71-year-old – who was the fifth actor to star as British secret agent, 007 – recalled the gruesome injury he received after a stunt went wrong while filming a scene on a boat.

Appearing on an upcoming episode of the Jonathan Ross Show, Pierce discussed the horrifying accident when asked about injuring himself during filming.

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in a black tuxedo and carrying a gun© Getty Images
Pierce portrayed James Bond between 1995 and 2002

"Yeah, I did," he said, before explaining: "It [the boat] goes off the river into a restaurant, drives into a restaurant, wood sliced my face open. So, went off to the hospital, stitched up."

He added: "You live with the injuries. Daniel [Craig] threw himself at everything. He was truly magnificent. His courage to do that and to endure so much was really impressive. 

"Playing that role you will get hurt, there's no question about it. You have to have stamina."

Asked whether he would return to the franchise in some capacity, Pierce confessed: "No-one's spoken to me about it. I've heard all of the rumors. Listen, they know where to find me. Let's see where the wind takes us."

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan with the Aston Martin Vanquish during a photocall for 'Bond 20', the working title for the latest film which starts production on the at Pinewood Studios in Iver, Bucks© Getty Images
Pierce was the fifth actor to play Bond

While he didn't seem against the idea of playing an older Bond, Pierce admitted the next James Bond should be played by someone else.

He said: "It's going to be another man's job. I'm not looking to go there. I'm quite happy with my career. I've done it, it was wonderful. Delightful kind of notion to contemplate."

Speaking about the doors such an iconic role opened for him, Pierce added: "I'm recognised. He's with me for life. It was great. A magical time in my life. 

Pierce Brosnan attends the dunhill & BAFTA Filmmakers Dinner wearing tux and big glasses© Getty Images
Pierce injured his face while playing Bond

"It opened a lot of doors and allowed me to go off and form my own company and make my own movies – The Thomas Crown Affair/ The Matador – it gave me access to a whole other world as an actor, employment."

The actor also shared his opinion on rumors that Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be the next 007. 

"I think he would make a very fine Bond. He was actually in one of the movies I made called The Greatest. This young man we cast as 'The Greatest'. 

Pierce Brosnan, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club on at Wimbledon on July 14, 2024 in London, England.© Getty Images
Pierce admits playing James Bond opened doors for him

"He was so impressive then. He just had this charisma; he had this presence… so he would be good. But there's many men on the list, I'm sure."

Pierce can next be seen in Guy Ritchie's new Paramount+ crime drama, MobLand, which also stars Tom Hardy and Dame Helen Mirren.

Pierce Brosnan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson© Getty Images
Pierce thinks Aaron Taylor-Johnson would make a good Bond

The series sees the Harrigan crime family call in 'fixer' Harry Da Souza, played by Tom, as they come into conflict with the Stevenson family.

Discussing the show, Pierce said: "Guy Ritchie sent me five episodes last summer, and it's North London/ South London but an Irish family.

Tom Hardy standing with Guy Ritchie and Pierce Brosnan© Getty Images
Pierce stars alongside Tom Hardy in Guy Ritchie's new series

"I thought I was going to do an English accent. He said, 'Don't worry, we'll sort it out on the day, put it out of your mind.'

"I worried about it for the next five weeks. Day one, it's Tom Hardy and myself, a three-page scene and he [Guy] said, 'Go Irish, more Irish.' I can't remember what my Irish accent sounds like."

Pierce added: "It's not that strong… I called my dear friend who is a dialect coach and said, 'I need an accent, a Kerry accent.' He said, 'Take a look at this guy.' So I got a Kerry accent. It all came together in 15 minutes."

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more

Read More