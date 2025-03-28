Pierce Brosnan's gruesome injury revealed as he shares stunt gone wrong

Pierce Brosnan experienced many highs while portraying James Bond in four films – but not every memory is a good one.

The 71-year-old – who was the fifth actor to star as British secret agent, 007 – recalled the gruesome injury he received after a stunt went wrong while filming a scene on a boat.

Appearing on an upcoming episode of the Jonathan Ross Show, Pierce discussed the horrifying accident when asked about injuring himself during filming.

© Getty Images Pierce portrayed James Bond between 1995 and 2002

"Yeah, I did," he said, before explaining: "It [the boat] goes off the river into a restaurant, drives into a restaurant, wood sliced my face open. So, went off to the hospital, stitched up."

He added: "You live with the injuries. Daniel [Craig] threw himself at everything. He was truly magnificent. His courage to do that and to endure so much was really impressive.

"Playing that role you will get hurt, there's no question about it. You have to have stamina."

Asked whether he would return to the franchise in some capacity, Pierce confessed: "No-one's spoken to me about it. I've heard all of the rumors. Listen, they know where to find me. Let's see where the wind takes us."

© Getty Images Pierce was the fifth actor to play Bond

While he didn't seem against the idea of playing an older Bond, Pierce admitted the next James Bond should be played by someone else.

He said: "It's going to be another man's job. I'm not looking to go there. I'm quite happy with my career. I've done it, it was wonderful. Delightful kind of notion to contemplate."

Speaking about the doors such an iconic role opened for him, Pierce added: "I'm recognised. He's with me for life. It was great. A magical time in my life.

© Getty Images Pierce injured his face while playing Bond

"It opened a lot of doors and allowed me to go off and form my own company and make my own movies – The Thomas Crown Affair/ The Matador – it gave me access to a whole other world as an actor, employment."

The actor also shared his opinion on rumors that Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be the next 007.

"I think he would make a very fine Bond. He was actually in one of the movies I made called The Greatest. This young man we cast as 'The Greatest'.

© Getty Images Pierce admits playing James Bond opened doors for him

"He was so impressive then. He just had this charisma; he had this presence… so he would be good. But there's many men on the list, I'm sure."

Pierce can next be seen in Guy Ritchie's new Paramount+ crime drama, MobLand, which also stars Tom Hardy and Dame Helen Mirren.

© Getty Images Pierce thinks Aaron Taylor-Johnson would make a good Bond

The series sees the Harrigan crime family call in 'fixer' Harry Da Souza, played by Tom, as they come into conflict with the Stevenson family.

Discussing the show, Pierce said: "Guy Ritchie sent me five episodes last summer, and it's North London/ South London but an Irish family.

© Getty Images Pierce stars alongside Tom Hardy in Guy Ritchie's new series

"I thought I was going to do an English accent. He said, 'Don't worry, we'll sort it out on the day, put it out of your mind.'

"I worried about it for the next five weeks. Day one, it's Tom Hardy and myself, a three-page scene and he [Guy] said, 'Go Irish, more Irish.' I can't remember what my Irish accent sounds like."

Pierce added: "It's not that strong… I called my dear friend who is a dialect coach and said, 'I need an accent, a Kerry accent.' He said, 'Take a look at this guy.' So I got a Kerry accent. It all came together in 15 minutes."