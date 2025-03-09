Britain's Got Talent forced to stop as Ant and Dec make major announcement

Britain's Got Talent was briefly halted on Saturday night as hosts Ant and Dec took to the stage to make an unexpected announcement. Midway through the programme, the ITV duo confirmed that Bruno Tonioli had returned to the judging panel after a short break.

Bruno, 68, had temporarily stepped away due to other work commitments. Popular YouTuber KSI had stepped in as his replacement for the first half of the show.

Fans seemed pleased with KSI's stint, praising him on social media and calling for him to become a permanent judge. Despite this, the excitement was clear when Bruno returned to join Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Ant and Dec welcome Bruno back

© ITV Ant and Dec made a huge announcement on this week's episode of Britain's Got Talent

Interrupting proceedings, Ant shouted to the crowd: "Hello, Blackpool!" Dec then continued with the announcement: "Give him a huge welcome; it's Bruno Tonioli."

As Bruno returned to his seat, the audience enthusiastically began chanting his name. Ant added warmly: "They love you, and so do we."

Bruno, known for his lively personality, quickly settled back into his judging duties. Despite his brief absence, his presence was clearly missed by both fans and fellow judges.

Viewers react to KSI's judging stint

© ITV Bruno Tonioli was a guest judge on this week's episode of Britain's Got Talent

KSI's temporary appointment as judge sparked a wave of positive comments from fans on social media. One viewer tweeted: "I like the KSI lad on here as a judge," while another said: "I wish KSI was a permanent judge."

Other fans agreed, with one posting: "Could we not have @KSI as a permanent judge, please?" Another shared: "I already prefer KSI as a judge."

Despite these positive reactions, many viewers were clearly happy to see Bruno resume his role, praising his energy and humour.

Simon Cowell also pauses auditions

© ITV Amanda Holden and Amanda Holden on Britain's Got Talent

The show's interruptions weren't limited to Ant and Dec. Later in the same episode, Simon, 64, was also forced to stop an audition mid-performance.

Opera singer John Piece began his performance but quickly appeared nervous, causing Simon to raise his hand to halt the audition. Simon told John: "I think we should start this again," prompting the audience to briefly boo the interruption.

However, John's second attempt was a success, and he regained confidence to deliver a powerful performance. He received a standing ovation from all four judges.

After the applause died down, Simon admitted feeling a bit emotional. John ultimately received four yeses and advanced in the competition.

Fans enjoy eventful episode

© ITV Dec on this week's episode of Britain's Got Talent

Saturday's show proved to be one of the most eventful of the series so far. Fans enjoyed the surprise announcements and dramatic moments.

Viewers will be looking forward to next week's episode to see if further surprises await. The current series continues to deliver unexpected moments, proving why Britain's Got Talent remains one of ITV's most popular shows.

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday and is available to stream on ITVX.