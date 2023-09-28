Who is Married at First Sight expert Melanie Schilling married to? Meet her husband here

Married at First Sight UK is back for new episodes and so is the team of experts. Mel Schilling is known for appearing on the Australian version of the reality show, but she's also become a staple part of the team on the UK version alongside Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

The professionals each have their own avenue of expertise. Paul has worked as a dating coach and a matchmaker in the past and, similarly, Mel is a relationship and marriage expert and therapist. Charlene, meanwhile, is sex and relationship therapist.



Fans have come to know and love the experts from watching the popular show. But how much do you know about their personal life? Find out about Mel's family life with her husband and children below…

Who is Mel Schilling married to?

Mel Schilling, 51, is married to her husband Gareth Brisbane. The couple got hitched in 2018 in a gorgeous ceremony which took place in their "spiritual home" Bali. But, in total, they have been together for around 12 years.

Talking to WHO Magazine about her wedding, the therapist and TV star previously said: "I had a bit of a cry on the day. It's just the meaning of it all. I was a late bloomer in life, like, I didn't meet my husband until I was nearly 40 and then we had our daughter when I was nearly 42, so to be finally saying our 'I dos' was an emotional time. It was very special."

© Instagram Mel Schilling with her husband Gareth and their daughter, Madison

Does Mel Schilling have children?

Mel and Gareth share a nine-year-old daughter together named Madison and the MAFS star often shares gorgeous photos of their family on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the television personality shared a gorgeous reel on Instagram of her trip back to Bali with the family.

She captioned the post: "Reflecting on the most wonderful time with my family in Bali. Each year, I spend 3 months away from my family to film overseas projects, this year - we did it better!

"We decided to break up the time by meeting in Bali for a week during the school holidays. Such a beautiful time reconnecting, playing with our friends, frolicking in the sun & eating gorgeous food. Such a joy to see our old Bali Family Crew too."

© Channel 4 MAFS UK experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas

What else is there to know about MAFS star Mel Schilling?

In addition to her work on TV, she's been working as a relationship coach for many years. Throughout her career, she's offered support and advice on a range of different issues including dating, relationships, career advice, and divorce.

Mel was a practising psychologist for 20 years before she became a relationship expert and now works with women to build their courage and confidence.

© Channel 4 Mel Schilling on MAFS UK

What has MAFS star Mel Schilling said about the new series?

Chatting to HELLO! last year, Mel teased some "big twists" for the UK series, which returned to E4 last week.

"I've just been in Australia filming series ten of the Aussie one and I've got to say, there's certainly some new twists coming up in the Aussie one and if history is anything to go by, when we do something new in Australia, we tend to follow suit in the UK," she said at the time, adding: "So I would suggest there are a number of twists coming in the new season, so watch this space."