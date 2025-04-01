Nathan Fillion lands major TV role away from The Rookie

Nathan Fillion is in high demand. Following his casting as Guy Gardner in James Gunn's Superman movie, the actor is poised to reprise his role in HBO's Lanterns.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series was picked up last year, with Chris Mundy (Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) and comics writer Tom King teaming up as co-writers and executive producers.

HBO's Lanterns has already entered production

Production commenced in February 2025, with Nathan appearing alongside Kyle Chandler, the latter of whom embodies Hal Jordan – a role previously held by Ryan Reynolds in DC's 2011 flick – as well as Aaron Pierre, Jason Ritter, Kelly Macdonald, Poorna Jagannathan and Ulrich Thomsen.

© Getty Nathan Fillion has been shooting Lanterns for HBO

What is Lanterns about?

As per the official logline for Lanterns, the show sees "new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

DC co-chief Peter Safran has already stated that the programme will be "very much in the vein of True Detective," while showrunner Chris Mundy explained his vision to Vanity Fair. "Season 1 is designed to be its own, complete season of television that, hopefully, will become many seasons of television," he raved.

"Our Lanterns have the rings and all the power they bring, and other characters and aspects of the lore are going to show up or be name-checked. But it's a series that explores who these guys are when they're on the job and when they're out of uniform," Chris continued.

"It's designed to be accessible for people who don't know the mythology, but hopefully really satisfying for people that know it backwards and forwards."

Nathan's role as Guy Gardner

While little is known about Nathan's particular role in the HBO spin-off, the actor has spoken about his portrayal of Guy, describing him as a "jerk" and "not nice, which is very freeing as an actor because you just think to yourself, 'What is the most selfish, self-serving thing I can do in this moment?' And that's the answer…. I think if he has a superpower, it might be his overconfidence."

For Nathan, the chance to join James Gunn's universe is a dream come true. After giving fans a first look at Superman in December, the TV star raved about his time on set. "I am absolutely charged up for the new @Superman film by @jamesgunn. I am thrilled to have met all the incredibly talented crew and actors who worked so hard to make it, and I am elated to have been included. (Thanks again, James!)" he began.

"This theme brings back incredible memories for me and, at the same time, brand new thrilling feelings. Honestly, I get chills. It is an honor for me to tell you all… look up."