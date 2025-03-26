Nathan Fillion makes bold statement about The Rookie as he turns 53

Nathan Fillion has been working on screen for over 30 years but it turns out the "best job" he's ever had is The Rookie, his hit ABC series that has been running for seven years now.

"We're having a good time, the fact I am here bodes well," he quipped during an appearance on Good Morning America.

"God, I'm having a lot of fun. I'll tell you, 31 years in the business, this is probably the best job I've ever had," he told anchor Lara Spencer.

Lara Spencer and Nathan Fillion on Good Morning America

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan as John Nolan, a small-town guy who decides to change his life in his mid-forties and join the LAFD as the oldest rookie on the force.

The procedural drama began in 2018 and is based on the real-life Los Angeles Police Department officer William Norcross. The series also stars Jenna Dewan, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, and Titus Makin Jr.

© Disney via Getty Images Nathan stars as John Nolan, the oldest rookie on the force

Speaking to Lara, Nathan – who has also appeared in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Castle – revealed that "there have been one or two times we've been mistaken for actual police officers" as they shoot in Los Angeles.

"When we want to go and walk to the coffee store, we have to take off the belt, the badge, and put on a coat, so we're not mistaken!" he said.

© Disney via Getty Images Jenna Dewan stars as John Nolan's wife

After seven seasons, the show is still able to shock viewers, as corrupt lawyer Monica (Bridget Regan), whom we last saw in season six, returned midway through the seventh season.

The end of the episode revealed Monica's involvement in the LAPD's latest case, which saw a bus and its passengers taken hostage. Monica had teamed up with a fake pregnant woman named Denise, who was tasked with stealing a government official's key card during the hijacking, and feigned a contraction to get off the bus.

Teasing what fans can expect from Monica's storyline, Richard, who plays Wade Grey, told TV Insider: "Monica's always up to havoc. She's stirring the pot. She is coming in full force, and once again, she's playing both sides in the situation."

Bridget Regan as Monica Stevens on The Rookie

"I think we start seeing it develop little by little until the finale, and then the finale we see a lot more, and then we actually see who's behind the whole [thing]," he added.

Up next for Nathan is an appearance in the upcoming Superman movie, where he plays Guy Gardner, also known as Green Lantern.

First trailer for 2025's Superman with David Corenswet

"He's a jerk!" Nathan has said of his version. "What's important to know is, you don't have to be good to be a Green Lantern; you just have to be fearless. So Guy Gardner is fearless, and he is not very good."