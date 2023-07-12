Nathan Fillion lands major role away from The Rookie – details

Nathan Fillion has joined the cast of James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, it has been confirmed. Set to star as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, the actor will begin shooting the superhero flick next year, with production scheduled for January 2024.

Nathan will be joining a star-studded cast, which will see David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan stepping into the roles of Clark Kent, aka Superman, and Daily Planet reporter, Lois Lane. In the meantime, casting for the villainous Lex Luthor is still underway. According to The Hollywood Reporter, brothers Alexander and Bill Skarsgard have both been considered – looks like we'll have to wait and see!

Confirmation of Nathan's involvement in Superman: Legacy was announced on social media this week, with the film's director James Gunn writing: "Hooray! Welcome to the Superman: Legacy cast, @isabelamerced as Hawkgirl, @iamedigathegi as Mister Terrific, and my old pal @nathanfillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner!"

Over the years, Nathan and James – who are also close friends – have collaborated on a number of projects together. The pair first teamed up on James' directorial debut, Slither, in 2006, and more recently, James cast Nathan in The Suicide Squad (2021) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

While little is known about their latest movie, Superman: Legacy, the highly-anticipated film has been given a release date of July 11 2025. In the meantime, James has revealed some small snippets of information on the new social media platform, Threads.

On Tuesday, he wrote: "Superman: Legacy opens two years from today. It may seem far away to many of you, but it's close to me! We have a lot to do between now and then. But I haven't been more excited about a project in forever… and this cast, slowly coming together… holy cow…"

Naturally, the post sparked plenty of comments from fans, which James took the time to reply to. "The primary story most definitely revolves around Superman and Lois," the DC co-CEO told one fan. Asked if Nathan would be given Guy Gardner's signature haircut, the director joked: "Giving my old pal Nate a bowl cut might have been my primary reason for casting him."

Over the next few months, Nathan is set to have an extremely busy schedule. It was recently announced that he had joined the cast of Skincare, an upcoming thriller starring Elizabeth Banks, Lewis Pullman, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Luis Gerardo Méndez.

While details surrounding the plot have been kept under wraps, the film has been described as a vanity thriller set in Hollywood, according to Deadline. The new movie is directed by Austin Peters, with Deering Regan and Sam Freilich penning the script and serving as executive producers.

Fans of The Rookie will also see Nathan return as John Nolan in season six. Earlier this month, the star shared a behind-the-scenes video, leading some fans to assume that filming for the upcoming sixth season has begun. Despite the show's account uploading two behind-the-scenes videos in recent weeks, it's unclear whether filming for the upcoming season has officially commenced.