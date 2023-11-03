Tamron Hall's remarkable then-and-now photos will leave you lost for words

Tamron Hall has been working hard for almost 30 years to make a name for herself – and she's currently enjoying huge success thanks to her award-winning talk show, 'The Tamron Hall Show'.

The 53-year-old former 'Today' co-anchor has earned herself legions of fans and often dazzles her audiences with her age-defying appearance. In fact, Tamron seemingly doesn't age at all as she's still sporting the same youthful looks she had over a decade ago.

WATCH: Tamron Hall showcases youthful skin with makeup-free appearance

In photos of the TV star in 2010, she is rocking short hair and the same smooth, almost-filter-like complexion she has today. Tamron has revealed in the past that she credits daily face masks for her glowing, youthful skin.

"I mask every single day," she told PeopleStyle. "I mask every morning — since I was 27 years old. I don't care the brand; it can be from the drugstore or high-end."

She added: "I can be walking my dog in the mask scaring children and people off, but it's my routine that I commit to every single day.”

Compared to recent photos of Tamron, the only noticeable difference in her appearance is her style as she now favors bold colors, tailored pieces, and figure-flattering dresses.

© Getty Images Tamron Hall has barely aged since this photo in 2010

Apart from her seemingly ageless visage, another thing that has remained constant about Tamron is her signature pixie cut.

The star has rocked her trademark 'do consistently over the years and previously explained how she first experimented with short hair when she was 18.

© Getty Images Tamron Hall credits her youthful skin to daily face masks (pictured in 2023)

"I cut my hair when I was 18 years old because my boyfriend at the time had a crush on [singer] Anita Baker, and I had a bigger crush on him than he did on me apparently," she shared previously on her talk show.

Tamron admitted though that one family member wasn't a fan of her new look. "I remember my dad, who was in the Army for 30 years, he was like, 'But it's not feminine anymore. Because so many people associate femininity with the length of your hair. We have all this hair drama!"

© Getty Images Tamron Hall first cut her hair short when she was 18

However, Tamron has been subjected to "really nasty comments" from people on social media and admitted she has read the "cruelest, most awful things" about herself because of the length of her hair.

"A person speculated about who I was as a person and even read into my personal life based solely off my hairstyle," she penned in an essay for Today in 2016.

© Raymond Hall Tamron Hall has rocked her signature pixie cut for years

"He or she said I must be lazy because I have short hair. It was my first encounter with something like that online, and I tried to be strong, but it was sort of devastating. Honestly, it was."

The negative comments affected Tamron so much, she started growing her hair into a "little bob" before her supportive mother stepped in. "I went immediately and cut my hair," she shared.

© Arturo Holmes Tamron Hall feels her best with short hair

"I've finally learned that this is what I like, and this is how I look best. And that's great," she added.

Echoing the sentiment in a previous post on Facebook, Tamron admitted that once she reverted to her shorter, cropped look: "My soul came back. And I said, 'This is who I am, and deal with it.'"

