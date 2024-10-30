Tamron Hall wows during star-studded night out in NYC

Daytime talk show darling Tamron Hall stunned at the Angel Ball in New York City on Monday, emceeing the event, which raised money for the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation.

Tamron stepped out in a draped purple gown with a high neckline, looking like a Grecian goddess. She paired the look with a bejeweled purse and large, eye-catching diamond earrings shaped like a flower.

The bestselling author was joined by Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount as emcee at the annual event, which was co-founded by songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters, Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter.

Denise did not disappoint on the star-studded night, donning a red Camilla gown with gold designs, cinched at the waist to showcase her toned figure. She wore gold heels to compliment the dress, and her blonde hair was styled to perfection in a blowout.

Australian brand Camilla also created and designed the stunning décor for the night, with the Cipriani Wall Street venue decked out in bright pink and regal purple.

The Angel Ball, which is in its 26th year, spotlights individuals who have made significant humanitarian and philanthropic contributions to cancer research.

© Marleen Moise Tamron emceed the glamorous event alongside Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount

This year, children’s book author Grace Cayre received the honor thanks to her tireless efforts volunteering at cancer centers, raising funds for various cancer charities and organizing creative initiatives to raise awareness around the insidious disease.

The Ball raised almost three million dollars for the cause, thanks to the slew of stars who turned out to support the event and the live auction.

The Foundation aims to fund scientists who are focused on finding alternative treatments for patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other blood cancers, as opposed to options like radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

© Noam Galai The annual ball aims to raise money for cancer research

It has now raised over $43 million since it began in 1996, becoming one of the largest non-governmental grant sources in blood cancer research.

Tony Award-winning actress Adrienne Warren performed for the crowd on Monday night, as did legendary rapper Busta Rhymes, who brought the house down with a slew of hits like “All I Do Is Win”.

Auction prizes included an incredible array of vacations, artworks and jewelry; artist Enrique Cabrera’s sculpture, “The Golden Apple”, sold for a whopping $300,000 on the night.

© Michael Loccisano Founder Denise Rich honored philanthropist Grace Cayre on the night

Other artists in attendance, like Enoc Perez, Fer Da Silva and Jason Naylor, will have their pieces auctioned off online to raise further funds for the charity, while an additional silent auction will take place on November 5.

The Ball attracted New York’s finest, all keen to support the worthy cause as many have had lives darkened by cancer in some way.

© Noam Galai Rapper Busta Rhymes was one of a slew of performers

Somali model Ubah Hassan presented on the night in a showstopping sheer lace gown with black floral designs and off-the-shoulder, puffy sleeves, while record producer Clive Davis arrived looking dapper as ever in a brown leather suit jacket with black pants, a white button-up shirt and black tie.

The Real Housewives of New York alums Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer shone on the purple carpet, with the former draped in a black jumpsuit with a fur jacket over her shoulders and matching metallic silver heels and handbag and the latter donning a black dress with a yellow floral design on the skirt, silver heels and an off-white clutch.