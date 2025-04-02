Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Weatherly shares seriously exciting news for NCIS fans
Man and woman posing for photo© Lorio/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

The 56-year-old reprises his role as Tony DiNozzo in the ten-part drama

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
NCIS fans are patiently waiting for the hotly anticipated spin-off, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, to arrive on their screens. Its star, Michael Weatherly, has shared a new update, hinting that the drama's release isn't far away. 

In response to a fan on social media, who asked when the spin-off would be released, Michael gave a hopeful response. "Oh hi-ho! It's so, so… close to nearly being a thing we can show," he penned on X, adding: "But do you [know] why Doctors are so good at golf? They have lots of Patients. (But not like crazy patience. Like, normal patience with surprises that make you happy. Like Xmas Patience)."

Fans shared their anticipation in the comments section, with one person writing: "Sooo looking forward to it!" while another added: "Can't wait! NCIS is a family affair for our crew!"

The ten-episode series is expected to air on Paramount+ sometime in 2025, although a release date has yet to be confirmed. 

Woman and man holding clapper board standing against grey backdrop© Marcell Piti/Paramount+
Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly reprise their NCIS roles in NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Filming for the drama wrapped back in February, with Michael sharing the announcement on X.  "Ahhh… finally wrapping Season 1 of NCIS: Tony & Ziva… and feeling how much I love bathtubs," penned the 56-year-old, alongside a selfie of the actor enjoying a soak in a bathtub. 

The upcoming series will follow Michael's character Tony DiNozzo and Cote De Pablo's Ziva David as they go on the run across Europe.

Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) investigate the scene of a deadly bank robbery on NCIS © CBS Photo Archive
Tony and Ziva are on the run in the new spin-off

Since we last caught up with the couple, they've been raising their daughter Tali in Paris after Ziva was discovered alive and was finally reunited with her family. 

WATCH: We last saw Tony DiNozzo in season 21 of NCIS - see his cameo

The synopsis continues: "Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo attend the Opening Ceremony during the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival© Getty
Filming for the spin-off ended in February

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after." 

The series boasts an impressive cast list, with both Downton Abbey star Julian Ovenden and Oppenheimer actor James D'Arcy taking on major roles. While Julian portrays the Secretary General of Interpol, Jonah, James plays a high-ranking official at Interpol, Henry.

JULIAN OVENDEN as Charles Blake in Downton Abbey © Nick Briggs
Downton Abbey star Julian Ovenden stars in the series

Amita Suman (Shadow and Bone), Lara Rossi (The Watch), Nassima Benchicou (Emily in Paris), Terence Maynard (Coronation Street), and Maximilian Osinski also star in the show, while Isla Gie (Foundation) plays Tali.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva is coming to Paramount+.

