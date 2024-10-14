NCIS: The cast's real-life friendships behind the scenes

Rocky Carroll has called Mark Harmon his “biggest supporter”. Long before NCIS aired, the duo had worked together on the CBS medical drama, Chicago Hope from 1996 to 2000.

"My audition [for NCIS] had less to do with me auditioning and more to do with Mark Harmon saying 'I know this guy, I like him, you should hire him,'" Rocky recalled to CBS News.

Speaking about his character, Leon Vance’s character development, Rocky added that his co-star was a “huge help”.

"Over time he [Leon] becomes a part of the team, even though he is the head of the organization,” mused Rocky. “The writers gave me a lot of leeway with regard to that. Having had a relationship with Mark Harmon prior to that was a huge help as well.”

During Mark’s tenure on the show, Rocky hailed the actor's warm nature on set. "Mark's very sensitive to the people around him," he told Closer Weekly.

"The reason it's such a great working atmosphere is he wouldn't have it any other way. You can just tell the kind of upbringing he had."