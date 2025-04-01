Call the Midwife star's return to screens two years after show exit revealed

Leonie Elliott is returning to the small screen in her first TV role since leaving Call the Midwife in 2023.

The 36-year-old actress has joined the cast of EastEnders and made her debut as journalist Charlotte in Monday's episode.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Leonie posted a series of behind-the-scenes snaps taken on the show's set, including a selfie of her and Patsy Palmer, who plays Bianca Jackson. In the caption, she penned: "DOOF, doof, doof… Back on your screens this week and next week on #Eastenders! Loved working with the brilliant @patsypalmerofficial. Happy 40th Eastenders!"

Leonie announced her departure from the show in 2023. In a social media post at the time, she explained that it was time to "embark on pastures new".

"Having spent 6 years on a truly wonderful show, with a fantastic team I have fallen deeper and deeper in love with Lucille," penned the actress. "I feel honoured to have represented the pioneering Windrush generation and their incredible impact on British society."

© Matt Towers Leonie Elliott played Nurse Lucille Anderson in the period drama

She added: "Thank you all for embracing Lucille and rocking with me on this journey. It is with a heart full of love and appreciation that I embark on pastures new."

What happened to Lucille in Call the Midwife?

Leonie played Nurse Lucille Anderson in the period drama from 2018 to 2023. Her character left Poplar for Jamaica after suffering from a nervous breakdown following a devastating miscarriage. Watch the moment Lucille left London in the video below.

WATCH: Lucille left Poplar to look after her mental health

In the latest series of Call the Midwife, which began airing in January, Lucille's husband Cyril Robinson, played by Zephyrn Taitte, revealed that he and Lucille were getting a divorce.

© Matt Towers, BBC Lucille left Poplar after suffering a mental breakdown

After visiting his wife in Jamaica, Cyril revealed: "Lucille has made her life over there and while I was waiting for her, I've made a life over here. She isn't coming back and we've decided to divorce."

© Neal Street Productions/Sally Mais Cyril revealed his divorce from Lucille in the latest series

He added: "I cannot know what the future holds but I know that I don't want to face it as a single man."

Will Leonie Elliott ever return to Call the Midwife?

Back in 2023, while appearing on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, Leonie revealed whether she'd return to the show.

"I don't know. Look, never say never. We don't know if Lucille will return," explained the actress.

© Olly Courtenay, BBC Lucille left her husband Cyril Robinson in Poplar while she travelled to Jamaica

"Probably not now for the foreseeable future, but I'm just so pleased that I got to have so much fun on that show and play someone who's really struck a chord with people and everyone has really taken Lucille into their heart. So I'm really pleased about that!"

In a previous interview with RadioTimes.com, the actress didn't rule out a cameo appearance. "You'd have to ask the producers," she said, adding, "It would be lovely to pop up and see what's happening with Lucille in Jamaica."