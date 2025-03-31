Tom Burke's next TV series couldn't be more different to Strike

While plot details for the upcoming Prime Video series have been kept under wraps so far, industry insider Daniel Richtman shared a synopsis (per Empire) that reads: "In Los Angeles 2099, Cora lived her entire life on the run, a chameleon forced to adopt numerous identities. To secure a stable future for her brother, she assumes one final identity and is forced to partner with Olwen, a Replicant who's confronting the end of her life."

Meanwhile, Tom revealed that the series explores "what makes somebody human".

"It's a lot to do with that thing quite intrinsic to the source material in the movie, which is actually what makes somebody human and what makes somebody not human," he told Variety, adding: "Or when does somebody cross some threshold."