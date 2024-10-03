The Rookie's Melissa O'Neil reveals Nathan Fillion's thoughtful gesture on the season seven set

Nathan Fillion is revered as one of the kindest actors in Hollywood, and he certainly lived up to that moniker on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Melissa O'Neil tagged her co-star in a new video, thanking Nathan for his incredibly thoughtful gesture on the set of The Rookie.

© Instagram Melissa O'Neil revealed that Nathan Fillion had given her some Canadian confectionary

"Sometimes you come to work and somebody has done something naughty," she said while holding up a Coffee Crisp candy bar. "So, to my dearest fellow Canadian and boss – co-worker and boss – I love you, thank you!"

Reposting Melissa's story, Nathan captioned it: "You deserve it, eh!"

© Instagram Nathan and Melissa have been shooting season seven of The Rookie since June

The duo, who are currently shooting season seven of The Rookie in LA, are both proud Canadians. Nathan, 53, was born in Edmonton, Alberta, while Melissa, 36, hails from Calgary.

"It's goofy to say but as a nation, we are stereotyped as being pleasant and kind and sweet and easygoing and these are all true. Those stereotypes do exist in Canada and I loved it," Nathan said in 2017. Asked if he immediately connects with fellow Canadians, the star replied: "Absolutely! Canadians are like magnets. We attract each other."

Nathan and Melissa are both based in LA these days, and they've been shooting season seven of The Rookie since June. Slated for release in January 2025, the upcoming instalment will consist of eighteen episodes premiering on a weekly basis.

A teaser trailer has been released, with fans introduced to new recruits, Miles and Seth, played by Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher. Billed as "one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force."

Meanwhile, Seth "seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth."

Absent from season seven will be Tru Valentino, aka Aaron Thorsen. In August, the TV star confirmed his departure with a statement on Instagram. After thanking fans for their ongoing support, Tru noted: "I adore the friends and relationships made while being there. It was such an amazing opportunity and [I] feel so lucky to have had the last 3 seasons."

© Getty Tru Valentino will not appear in season seven

Suggesting that it's not goodbye forever, he concluded: "You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!"

When season seven returns, fans will be eager to learn what's next for Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford (played by Eric Winter), following their breakup in season six.

© Disney/Raymond Liu Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford will be forced to navigate their feelings for one another

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Eric Winter has teased what's to come. "I think we're going to see Tim and Lucy continue to learn how to navigate their feelings while being on the job," he said.

"We'll see them pick up in a place where they've shown that they care about each other and now they have to figure out, 'Can we give each other space to do our job and allow our feelings to stay in a safe place but not rush anything and hope one person doesn't go astray?'"

Eric and Melissa, who have shared updates from the set, teased scenes between the characters after fans noted that they were both on location in an idyllic woodland setting. Guess we'll have to wait a few months to find out what's in store!