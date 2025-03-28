Skip to main contentSkip to footer
5 amazing shows and movies to watch if you love Cormoran Strike star Tom Burke
Tom Burke as Coromoron Strike in Strike

Other shows to devour if you're a fan of the popular actor

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
We're missing Tom Burke on our screens at Cormoran Strike as the show hits pause ahead of returning for season seven, The Running Grave, but the star has some seriously impressive TV shows and movies that we'd recommend watching in the meantime! Check out our top picks here…

Man in suit © Ash Knotek/Shutterstock

Utopia - Prime Video

Utopia is a cult favourite, and follows a group of friends who meet in an online forum for fans of a graphic novel The Utopia Experiments which appears to future disastrous future events. 

Unfortunately, they don't realise that they are in way over their heads after discovering the manuscript for the comic book. Tom stars in series two as Carvel, the creator of The Utopia Experiments.

Tom Burke in the Lazarus Project

The Lazarus Project - Sky/NOW

This emotional time travel show certainly packs an emotional punch. The story follows a secret organisation that uses time travel - but only when the world is on the brink of an unimaginable calamity. However, the equipment is as dangerous as it is tempting, and Tom's character Rebrov is among those who have become radicalised by their experiences with the invention.

Santiago Cabrera, Tom Burke, Luke Pasqualino and Howard Charles of The Musketeers © Getty Images

The Musketeers - BBC

Perhaps Tom's most famous role before taking on Cormoran Strike, Tom plays Athos in the hit BBC drama of the classic tale of the swashbuckling group protecting King and country in the 1630s. All for one, and one for all!

Tom Burke and Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga© Warner Bros/Everett/Shutterstock

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - Sky/NOW

Starring alongside Anya Taylor Joy and Chris Hemsworth, Tom shines in the sequel to the hit dystopian series. Starring as supply run driver Praetorian Jack, he protects Furiosa and trains her, with the pair developing a deep bond. A hint of romance in the middle of a motorbike-fuelled, desert landscape? Sign us up!

Tom Burke alongside Michael Fassbender and Pierce Brosnan in Black Bag© Focus Features/Shutterstock

Black Bag - Cinemas

Starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, this new movie follows intelligence officer George, who is given a week to ascertain who leaked a top-secret software program. With five suspects in mind - one being his wife Kathryn, with Tom's character Freddie also serving as another potential suspect, George creates chaos while triyng to get to the truth.

