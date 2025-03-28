5 amazing shows and movies to watch if you love Cormoran Strike star Tom Burke

We're missing Tom Burke on our screens at Cormoran Strike as the show hits pause ahead of returning for season seven, The Running Grave, but the star has some seriously impressive TV shows and movies that we'd recommend watching in the meantime! Check out our top picks here…
Utopia - Prime Video
Utopia is a cult favourite, and follows a group of friends who meet in an online forum for fans of a graphic novel The Utopia Experiments which appears to future disastrous future events.
Unfortunately, they don't realise that they are in way over their heads after discovering the manuscript for the comic book. Tom stars in series two as Carvel, the creator of The Utopia Experiments.
The Lazarus Project - Sky/NOW
This emotional time travel show certainly packs an emotional punch. The story follows a secret organisation that uses time travel - but only when the world is on the brink of an unimaginable calamity. However, the equipment is as dangerous as it is tempting, and Tom's character Rebrov is among those who have become radicalised by their experiences with the invention.
The Musketeers - BBC
Perhaps Tom's most famous role before taking on Cormoran Strike, Tom plays Athos in the hit BBC drama of the classic tale of the swashbuckling group protecting King and country in the 1630s. All for one, and one for all!
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - Sky/NOW
Starring alongside Anya Taylor Joy and Chris Hemsworth, Tom shines in the sequel to the hit dystopian series. Starring as supply run driver Praetorian Jack, he protects Furiosa and trains her, with the pair developing a deep bond. A hint of romance in the middle of a motorbike-fuelled, desert landscape? Sign us up!
Black Bag - Cinemas
Starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, this new movie follows intelligence officer George, who is given a week to ascertain who leaked a top-secret software program. With five suspects in mind - one being his wife Kathryn, with Tom's character Freddie also serving as another potential suspect, George creates chaos while triyng to get to the truth.