Survival of the Thickest fans are saying the same thing about show's return after two-year wait

Michelle Buteau is back! Reprising her role as the ever-relatable fashionista, Mavis Beaumont, the actress lends her comedic charms to season two of Survival of the Thickest.

Following the success of season one, not to mention a tortuous two-year hiatus, fans have finally got their hands on eight new episodes – but was it worth the wait? Here, we break down the latest instalment, which includes a Roman Holiday for Mavis, and reveal what viewers are saying about the next chapter.

Is season two worth a watch?

Season two has gone down a treat! Taking to X, fans have given Survival of the Thickest glowing reviews, and they're already begging Netflix for more. "Loving this new season of Survival of the Thickest!" tweeted one. "Survival of the Thickest was executed beautifully! From the visuals to the soundtrack, 10/10," added another.

© Netflix Michelle Buteau reprises her role as Mavis Beaumont

"Survival of the thickest was so good. Give us more episodes in season 3," pleaded a third. Meanwhile, a fourth penned: "I'm loving this new season of Survival of the Thickest!! Every character's storyline is interesting, and there is so much character development."

Among the comments, viewers also commended the series for its focus on self-love and empowerment. "Obsessed with this vibe. Mavis's confidence is a total mood booster! Can 'Survival of the Thickest' keep slaying with more body-positive magic?" mused a fan.

© Netflix Fans are already calling for a third chapter in Mavis Beaumont's journey

"Loving the vibrant energy and style in *Survival of the Thickest*! Mavis's confidence is so inspiring. Can't wait for more feel-good moments!" agreed a second.

What is it about?

Rest assured, there's no spoilers here. But, if you're thinking about tuning into season two, here's what you need to know. Picking up after the events of season one, which saw Mavis jetting to Rome for a reconciliation with Luca, the next chapter follows everyone's favourite stylist as she continues to navigate romances old and new.

© Netflix Season two picks up with Mavis heading to Rome to see Luca

Career-wise, Mavis is also determined to revolutionize plus-size fashion, while continuing to practice self-love. "The theme that we kept coming back to was leveling up. Getting these characters to reach new heights romantically, take chances with their careers," explained the show's co-creator, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.

© Netflix Mavis continues in her mission to revolutionize plus-sized fashion

Speaking with Elle.com, actress and co-creator Michelle Buteau reflected on her vision for season two. "[The show] is about me and my friends figuring it out, no matter what age we're at," she began.

"I'm always thinking, How do we make it mindfully messy? How do we move with intention but know that mistakes will happen, and that we're never losing because we're always learning?"