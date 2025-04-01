Bradley Walsh shares exciting announcement – fans delighted

Bradley Walsh has been a regular fixture on our screens recently thanks to his presenting roles on The Chase, Gladiators and the Sky History documentary, Bradley Walsh: Egypt's Cosmic Code.

Fans can look forward to seeing more of the 64-year-old TV star as he's returning to host a new series of Blankety Blank, which is back on BBC One in April.

In a joint Instagram post with the BBC Press Office, Bradley shared the exciting news. The caption read: "Blankety Blank is back! Join Bradley Walsh for a brand new series, coming to #iPlayer from Saturday 19 April."

It's safe to say, fans were over the moon with the news and shared their excitement in the comments section. One person wrote: "SO pleased … best entertaining game show!" while another added: "Can't wait, love it."

A third viewer commented: "Always love Bradders. Seeing him on The Chase, Gladiators, Breaking Dad, and now Blankety Blank is awesome."

What is Blankety Blank?

For those yet to watch the show, it sees a panel of six celebrities fill in the missing blanks to help contestants win some amazing prizes.

The series has seen several hosts over the years and has aired on both the BBC and ITV.

© ITV Bradley Walsh is perhaps best known for hosting The Chase

The show first aired in 1979 and was hosted by Terry Wogan until 1983 before Les Dawson took over until 1990.

Paul O'Grady hosted a revival of the programme in 1997 for two years, which led to an ITV show, Lily Savage's Blankety Blank, in 2001.

© TalkbackThames / Matt Frost / BBC Blankety Blank will return in April

In 2016, David Walliams presented a one-off Christmas special for ITV. Four years later, the show returned to the BBC with a Christmas special hosted by Bradley, which led to a second revival series in 2021.

What other shows does Bradley Walsh host?

Bradley is no stranger to hosting quiz shows. He's perhaps best known for presenting The Chase and its spin-off show, Beat the Chasers, which airs on ITV.

© ITV Bradley with his son Barney in the new series of Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad

The former Coronation Street star has also teamed up with his son Barney, 27, for two of his TV gigs. The father-son duo co-host the BBC's Gladiators, as well as the ITV travel programme, Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad.

© Hearst Networks Bradley is the host of Sky History's new documentary, Egypt's Cosmic Code

Viewers may have also seen Bradley in Sky History's new documentary series, Bradley Walsh: Egypt's Cosmic Code, which sees the presenter visit the monuments of Ancient Egypt as he explores a life-long fascination with ancient engineering. Watch a clip from the show below.

WATCH: Bradley Walsh hosts Bradley Walsh: Egypt’s Cosmic Code

Blankety Blank returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday, 19 April.