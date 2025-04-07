Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are replaced in This Morning shakeup

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were missing from Monday's episode of This Morning. In a surprise twist, the duo were nowhere to be seen, with Dermot O'Leary and Sian Welby stepping in to helm the programme.

© Shutterstock Sian Welby and Dermot O'Leary kicked off Monday's show

Taking to Instagram, Dermot and Sian confirmed that they'll be co-hosting for the next week, while remaining radio silent about Cat and Ben's whereabouts. Nonetheless, with schools broken up for the Easter holidays, the pair have likely taken a step back to be with their respective families.

Ben, 50, is a doting father of two, who shares sons Sam, 19, and Jack, 18, with his wife, Annie. Meanwhile, Cat, 48, is a proud mum to two boys of her own – Milo, 8, and James, 6 – whom she welcomed with her husband, Patrick Kielty.

© Instagram Ben and his wife Annie with their sons

While Ben's plans for the Easter break are unknown, Cat has already hit the beach with her family and shared a video from her sun-soaked day out, which she tagged 'Out of office'.

Amid the co-hosts' absence, fans have already taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their verdict on Dermot and Sian's pairings, and so far, the response has been divided.

© Getty Cat Deeley pictured with her comedian husband Patrick Kielty

Ben and Cat's absence may be temporary, but in the last few months, fans have seen some big changes to the presenting team.

In March, Vanessa Feltz confirmed that she was leaving her long-standing role on This Morning after 33 years. A regular contributor to the ITV show, the TV star made her first-ever appearance on the programme in 1992.

I'm now doing my own show, and I can't do both," Vanessa, 63, explained to the Daily Star. "When I told everyone I wouldn't be able to do the show anymore, they were lovely about it.

"I heard from Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby immediately, and the bosses were charming," she continued. "I'll miss working with them all."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Vanessa Feltz confirmed in March that she would be leaving This Morning after 33 years

As for her up-and-coming show, Vanessa has penned her excitement, telling fans: "I cannot wait to get started on this sparkling adventure with Channel 5. This show is all about YOU – your stories, your opinions, your emotions, and your triumphs. Television's never been so real, honest, or unpredictable."

"Life isn't perfect, so let's not pretend it is – let's help each other out, have a giggle, and make every show a conversation worth having so kick off your shoes and come and join me for lunch, relax with a bit of me time and let's have a ball!" Vanessa noted.

The star's programme, titled 'Vanessa,' has been described as "appointment-to-view, heart-warming, hard-hitting, straight-talking television".

It will follow the presenter as she discusses "Relationships, parenting, dating, divorce, love, friendship, fashion, lifestyle, gossip and fun in a politics-free zone."