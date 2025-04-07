Sian Welby's Barbie pink belted jumpsuit on This Morning is too perfect for words

Sian Welby is covering for Cat Deeley this week on This Morning, and on Monday's show she's smashing it out of the park with a pink cord belted jumpsuit from & Other Stories.

The £125 jumpsuit is selling out fast (though more sizes are available on ASOS), and why wouldn't it? Sian is making this Barbie pink outfit look incredible as she hosts ITV's popular morning TV show alongside Dermot O'Leary.

Don't worry, if you're loving the look but not sure on the colour, you'll be thrilled to know there are five colours to choose from. There's even a butter yellow version and, if you haven't heard, that's the colour of the season, darling.

© Instagram Sian Welby rocking the Barbie pink cord jumpsuit on This Morning

Regardless, Sian's pink one-piece is going straight to the top of my wish list. I love a jumpsuit, but find I rarely wear them, but I don't know why because they're super flattering and look so good with white trainers. Of course, Sian has decided against trainers and has opted for a pair of high sandals, but I would totally style this belted jumpsuit with my pink Adidas Spezial trainers.

I have to admit, I don't own much corduroy in my closet, but that's all set to change thanks to this outfit.

Sian was styled by the show's stylist, Rachael Hughes, but if you follow Sian on Instagram it's clear that she's a fan of fashion and taking risks when it comes to what she wears.

In an interview, she once said: "Once you’re in the lime light you always feel under pressure to look good ... I quickly learnt that dresses have to be fitted and shirts tailored. Block colours look really good on tv. Black actually isn’t great on tv, where as reds and blues look amazing."

The former New Look sales assistant said she will always champion the high street: "Always high street brands. You really can’t go wrong nowadays with the high street because there is so much to choose from!"

I've tried finding some other pink jumpsuits that might sway you to consider the trend. I love this Oliver Bonas baby pink jumpsuit - it's denim, which makes the overall vibe a little more casual.

CLOSE MATCH: Oliver Bonas Washed Pink Button Up Denim Jumpsuit © Oliver Bonas £95 AT OLIVER BONAS

New Look has also got a lovely version, which would be perfect for a city break this summer, or even a beach trip. Though I'd never recommend travelling in a jumpsuit - for obvious reasons.

New Look Pink Short Sleeve Belted Jumpsuit © New Look £35.99 AT NEW LOOK

Whichever one you choose, you can't go wrong, and this look is all about confidence!