Married At First Sight couple Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels reveal baby news to fan delight

Married At First Sight stars Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels have shared some amazing news after finding love with one another on the hit show, revealing to expert Mel Schilling that children are definitely in their future.

Speaking about the experiment, Rhi told Mel: "I'm on my way to falling in love. I would have never in a million years picked this, it is actually a cool story," to which Mel interjected: "To tell your kids!"

Rhi agreed, revealing that the pair did have baby plans, adding: "That's it! I was about to say that."

The MAFS couple spoke about their future following the show

The Australian pair opened up about their plans to marry 'for real' after the show, with Rhi explaining: "No wedding plans yet. I would definitely invite all of my MAFS mates. I have made so many good friends here. Definitely."

The pair had viewers swooning during their Final Vows, where they chose to stay with one another after the experiment. Chatting to Daily Mail Australia, Rhi, 34, said that it was a no-brainer: "I didn't have to think twice at all. It was definitely an easy choice, thankfully."

Jeff, 40, explained: "I'm a pretty positive person, so I did go into it hoping that would happen and really believing it would happen for me. And luckily it did."

Fans have been loving the couple on the show, and took to social media to discuss them, with one posting: "I just know Jeff skipped down that hallway to see Rhi again. Like he was probably waiting outside his door 15 minutes before he was needed like a kid waiting to open presents on Christmas Day," while another wrote: "Rhi and Jeff seem to be the only #MAFSAU couple who are actually a couple. Sometimes a second chance romance works out."

A third person added: "Rhi and Jeff just prove to me that being friends with someone before fully committing to dating is the best way to go. The friend zone is a myth, they were just building emotional intimacy. LOOK AT THE WAY HE LOOKS AT HER."

The couple took to Instagram to thank fans in a joint post, writing: "Thank you all for the incredible love and support throughout our journey! We’re beyond grateful for the friendships we’ve made, the memories we’ve shared, and the lessons we’ve learned along the way.

"It’s been a whirlwind of hard work, growth, and unforgettable moments and we still can’t quite believe how far we’ve come and are SO excited for this next chapter together! Thank you to @mafs & @channel9 for bringing us back together."