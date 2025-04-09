Kelly Clarkson's hint at upcoming announcement: 'There are certain things you miss' 

Kelly Clarkson has been at the helm of her popular chat show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, since 2019, and for the past few years she's been hosting it from New York City - a place she's proud to call her new home.

The award-winning star has many talents away from hosting too, from singing to designing homeware. She's also incredibly passionate about helping others.

At the start of 2025, Kelly teased that something exciting was going to be announced later in the year, and fans are wondering what it could possibly be.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson has been teasing some exciting announcements in 2025

She said in a video posted on January 1: "There are many things in 2025 that I'm very excited about. One, I am pretty excited about. I'm pretty excited about it. There are certain things you just miss in life, you know. And that's it. I will leave you with that."

It could well be that Kelly was hinting at a move, as rumors have been circulating that she is wanting to move on from NYC once her show's current contract ends in 2026. She has been open about wanting a good work/life balance as a single mom, raising her two young children, River Rose, ten, and Remington, eight, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson talks about her plans for the year ahead

She has been open about how much she loves being in the South, where she grew up, and recently opened up about spending more time there while recording music.

Appearing on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce in March, the star talked about making music with her own label and made reference to Montana, where she has a home.

© NBCUniversal Kelly is currently hosting her show in New York City

"It is cool at 42 to completely run the ship. It's kind of cool to have my own label for my own stuff. Like we just shot a video in the little town that I live in in Montana, which is where I wrote the song. It's a really cool thing."

Kelly has a beautiful ranch in Montana and spends a lot of her downtime there. She also regularly bonds with guests over her love for Montana, including actor Taylor Kitsch and Justin Timberlake.

© The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Kelly's decisions will always be around what's best for her two children

The American Idol alum also admitted on the Today Show that NYC wasn't her first choice to move the show to - but Montana. She said: "I'll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision."

She continued: "I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can't really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York."

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly Clarkson with her children Remi and River

Whatever Kelly's announcement might be later this year, it will no doubt be in the best interest for her and her young family.