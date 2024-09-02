Kelly Clarkson prepares for new chapter as she marks one year anniversary in NYC

Kelly Clarkson has had a whirlwind year, having relocated from LA to New York City in 2023.

Now, she's marking one year in the Big Apple, and her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, is more popular than ever.

What's more, the award-winning host will be preparing for a new chapter on her show later this month, when it premieres season 6.Season 6 kicks off on September 23, and the producers have promised lots of exciting segments.

This season, some of the famous guests listed to appear on the show include Kristen Bell, Jim Carey, Colin Farrell, Uma Thurman, Keith Urban and Lily Collins.

The show will also be showcasing a new lounge decor, adding a stylish new look to the studio. The Kelly Clarkson Show first premiered in 2019 and has won 22 Daytime Emmy Awards, including several wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

Kelly Clarkson's show will be premiering season 6 on September 23

The star asked the producers if she could relocate following a difficult time in her personal life, which included her high-profile split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

She spoke about this in her acceptance speech at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards, which saw The Kelly Clarkson Show once again pick up the accolade for Outstanding Talk Show.

Kelly's show moved to NYC in 2023

The star revealed that she had asked the show's producers to let her do this, as she needed a change in her life following a difficult period.Accepting her win, Kelly said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.'

"And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that.

The move has been a success for both Kelly and her children

"It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."

She has settled into New York nicely, and opened up about how her young children were adjusting to city life in a previous interview with Audacy backstage at its 10th annual We Can Survive at the beginning of October.

Kelly is loving life in NYC

"My son walked out of his school and was like, 'This is the right school for me. The other one didn’t fit like this one,'" she said of Remy embracing his new school.

With the relocation, family remains at the forefront of her decisions. Situated close to the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza, her show's current location, Kelly emphasized to USA Today: "At this point, I'm 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!"

She added: "I was like, 'I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids,'" emphasizing the significance of a comfortable life for her children.

