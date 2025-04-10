Holliday Grainger's most dramatic TV transformations

Holliday Grainger is no stranger to hit TV dramas, having starred in some of our favourite shows, from Strike to The Capture. While she often dons wavy, auburn locks and a pink lip on the red carpet, Holliday has transformed her look for various TV shows over the years.
On what makes Holliday one of Britain's most versatile performers, HELLO!'s TV and Film Editor, Emmy Griffiths, said: "There is something comforting about seeing a show starring Holliday Grainger. Incredibly versatile and genuinely brilliant in every role she takes on, she also has an uncanny knack for choosing excellent projects, meaning that the chances are if it's starring Holliday, you're in for a treat. Although there are so many shows to choose from, you only need to see her detective disguises (and array of accents) in BBC's Strike to see that she is a true chameleon!"
Take a look at some of her most dramatic transformations below…
The Stolen Girl
In Disney+'s upcoming thriller, Holliday trades her signature auburn locks for a platinum blonde pixie cut.
The five-part drama, which is adapted from Alex Dahl's best-selling novel Playdate and is released on April 16, follows parents Elisa and Fred, whose world is turned upside down when their daughter Lucia mysteriously vanishes from a new school friend's sleepover. Holliday plays Rebecca Walsh, the mum of Lucia's new friend, who seemingly kidnaps the little girl.
The Borgias
It's all corsets and puffy sleeves in this Rennaissance-era period drama about Rodrigo Borgia, later Pope Alexander VI, and his family. Holliday portrays Lucrezia Borgia, the clever and witty daughter of the Pope, who is married off to Milanese nobleman Giovanni Sforza, all while her forbidden feelings for her older brother grow stronger.
Patrick Melrose
Viewers are transported back to the swinging 60s in this miniseries starring Benedict Cumberbatch. The five-part drama, which aired in 2018, follows wealthy aristocrat Patrick Melrose from his traumatic childhood through to his addiction and recovery. Holliday plays bouffant-wearing, thrill-seeking social climber Bridget Watson Scott, who is determined to marry a rich man.
Lady Chatterley's Lover
Holliday stars as the titular Lady Constance Chatterley in the BBC's 2015 adaptation of the iconic D. H. Lawrence novel, in which she dons tight blonde curls and billowing lace blouses.
Richard Madden and James Norton also star in the drama, which follows the passionate and illicit affair between a young aristocrat and her gamekeeper.
