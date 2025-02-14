Holliday Grainger's Robin red hair - from blonde bombshell to ginger goddess

Holliday Grainger is just beautiful, isn't she? Her dazzling red hair is so striking (excuse the pun) and she lights up the screen when she appears on BBC's Strike alongside Tom Burke, playing everyone's favourite heroine Robin.

© BBC Holliday Grainger plays Robin Ellacott in Strike

The 36-year-old actress has appeared in many incredible films and programmes over the years, from The Capture and Bonnie & Clyde to Patrick Melrose. She even played a mean stepsister in Disney's Cinderella alongside her good friend Lily James.

Viewers adore her auburn-hued hair and I have long wondered whether it's her natural tone, but the star, who is in a long-term relationship with actor Harry Treadaway, has had many different hair colours over the years! Although her delightfully natural makeup look has remained the same, her hair has not.

Which one is your favourite?

© Getty Images Brunette and short In 2019, the actress looked incredible at the Animals premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. The sleek red locks we are used to were nowhere to be seen - Holliday sported a subtle brown hue, and her hair was cut just above her collarbone with a light wave.



© Getty Images Strawberry blonde In 2018 whilst on the red carpet in Zurich, Switzerland, we saw a hint of a light red tone in a more strawberry shade. We love the chic chignon and loose tendrils.



© Getty Images Ginger gang At the world premiere of My Cousin Rachel in London in 2017, Holliday's mane was just like she has it in Strike. It was a gorgeous bold ginger shade, made even more noticeable with the actresses' tight curls. It looked enchanting against her porcelain skin and we love the dramatic black eye makeup, too.



© UK Press via Getty Images Grown out glam It looked as though Holliday had decided to grow out her existing hair colour at the UK premiere of Cinderella in 2015. Her chestnut brown shade and shaggy bob gave her a cool gal stance. Her trademark red lipstick was still there though!



