Holliday Grainger's Robin red hair - from blonde bombshell to ginger goddess

Holliday Grainger is just beautiful, isn't she? Her dazzling red hair is so striking (excuse the pun) and she lights up the screen when she appears on BBC's Strike alongside Tom Burke, playing everyone's favourite heroine Robin.
The 36-year-old actress has appeared in many incredible films and programmes over the years, from The Capture and Bonnie & Clyde to Patrick Melrose. She even played a mean stepsister in Disney's Cinderellaalongside her good friend Lily James.
Viewers adore her auburn-hued hair and I have long wondered whether it's her natural tone, but the star, who is in a long-term relationship with actor Harry Treadaway, has had many different hair colours over the years! Although her delightfully natural makeup look has remained the same, her hair has not.
Which one is your favourite?
Brunette and short
In 2019, the actress looked incredible at the Animals premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. The sleek red locks we are used to were nowhere to be seen - Holliday sported a subtle brown hue, and her hair was cut just above her collarbone with a light wave.
Strawberry blonde
In 2018 whilst on the red carpet in Zurich, Switzerland, we saw a hint of a light red tone in a more strawberry shade. We love the chic chignon and loose tendrils.
Ginger gang
At the world premiere of My Cousin Rachel in London in 2017, Holliday's mane was just like she has it in Strike. It was a gorgeous bold ginger shade, made even more noticeable with the actresses' tight curls. It looked enchanting against her porcelain skin and we love the dramatic black eye makeup, too.
Grown out glam
It looked as though Holliday had decided to grow out her existing hair colour at the UK premiere of Cinderella in 2015. Her chestnut brown shade and shaggy bob gave her a cool gal stance. Her trademark red lipstick was still there though!
Blonde ambition
Wow! Holliday was seen at a press tour in 2011 in Pasadena, California and looked so different with light blonde hair. It gave her an ethereal look and she was fresh-faced with hardly any makeup.
