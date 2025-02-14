Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holliday Grainger's Robin red hair - from blonde bombshell to ginger goddess
The Strike actress has a stunning head of hair

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Holliday Grainger is just beautiful, isn't she? Her dazzling red hair is so striking (excuse the pun) and she lights up the screen when she appears on BBC's Strike alongside Tom Burke, playing everyone's favourite heroine Robin.

Robin Ellacott, played by Holliday Grainger, often wears the necklace in the show © BBC
Holliday Grainger plays Robin Ellacott in Strike

The 36-year-old actress has appeared in many incredible films and programmes over the years, from The Capture and Bonnie & Clyde to Patrick Melrose. She even played a mean stepsister in Disney's Cinderella alongside her good friend Lily James.

Viewers adore her auburn-hued hair and I have long wondered whether it's her natural tone, but the star, who is in a long-term relationship with actor Harry Treadaway, has had many different hair colours over the years! Although her delightfully natural makeup look has remained the same, her hair has not.

Which one is your favourite?

Holliday Grainger attends the "Animals" Premiere during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah. © Getty Images

Brunette and short

In 2019, the actress looked incredible at the Animals premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. The sleek red locks we are used to were nowhere to be seen - Holliday sported a subtle brown hue, and her hair was cut just above her collarbone with a light wave.

Holliday Grainger attends the 'Tell it to the bees' photo call during the 14th Zurich Film Festival on September 30, 2018 in Zurich, Switzerland. © Getty Images

Strawberry blonde

In 2018 whilst on the red carpet in Zurich, Switzerland, we saw a hint of a light red tone in a more strawberry shade. We love the chic chignon and loose tendrils.

Holliday Grainger attends the World Premiere of "My Cousin Rachel" at Picturehouse Central on June 7, 2017 in London, England. © Getty Images

Ginger gang

At the world premiere of My Cousin Rachel in London in 2017, Holliday's mane was just like she has it in Strike. It was a gorgeous bold ginger shade, made even more noticeable with the actresses' tight curls. It looked enchanting against her porcelain skin and we love the dramatic black eye makeup, too.

Holliday Grainger attends the UK Premiere of "Cinderella" at Odeon Leicester Square on March 19, 2015 in London, England. © UK Press via Getty Images

Grown out glam

It looked as though Holliday had decided to grow out her existing hair colour at the UK premiere of Cinderella in 2015. Her chestnut brown shade and shaggy bob gave her a cool gal stance. Her trademark red lipstick was still there though!


Holliday Grainger speaks during 'The Borgias' panel during the Showtime portion of the 2011 Winter TCA press tour held at The Langham Huntington Hotel on January 14, 2011 in Pasadena, California. © Getty Images

Blonde ambition

Wow! Holliday was seen at a press tour in 2011 in Pasadena, California and looked so different with light blonde hair. It gave her an ethereal look and she was fresh-faced with hardly any makeup.

