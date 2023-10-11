Bridgerton fans share speculation on major cast changes for future seasons

Even though Bridgerton season three has yet to be released, fans are certainly already looking to the future by discussing what will happen with the cast in later seasons.

Taking to Reddit, one fan penned a question about seasons seven and eight – and whether two major roles will be recast. It read: “Do you all think that we will have the same actors for Gregory and Hyacinth? And if so..., do you think that they'll change the order to have them go sooner than they're supposed to?

WATCH: Bridgerton season two clip of Colin and Penelope

“I ask this because obviously we have already changed the actress for Francesca and I think it's interesting that they've changed the orders. I wonder if for whatever reason they'll change the order if for whatever reason Gregory and Hyacinth's books are more popular than Francesca's but I don't know. Wil Tilston (actor for Gregory) and Florence Hunt (actress for Hyacinth) are both currently 16... so if we get 1 season per year (give or take), they both will be 21/22.”

One person replied: “They will both be recast. They were chosen in the first season just to be the children, not the potential leads in future seasons,” while another person added: “At this rate they will be too old to play the characters if we get as far as season 7 & 8.”

© Photo: Netflix Will they recast Hyacinth and Gregory?

A third person added: “I've thought about this too and the possible conversations that may have taken place when they were cast and since then. It feels like casting them with the potential there for them to keep the roles would be a bit unethical, like, hinging this future big role on something they're not old enough to really get the implications of.

Ruby previously starred as Francesca in Bridgerton

“There would be an inbuilt pressure there. So my guess is they have a contract for x seasons (maybe 5) at which point they are adults and conversations can start about possible new contracts or whether it would be better to recast.”

Bridgerton previously recast the role of Francesca on the show – though it was down to scheduling issues. Ruby Stokes originated the role before having to leave due to the role in the Netflix show Lockwood & Co. Speaking to TV Line, the showrunner Chris Van Dusen: "I love Francesca, but we lost her midway through season two. After exhausting all other options, she unfortunately had to come out due to reasons beyond our control." Ruby is most recently set to star in the upcoming Paramount+ show The Burning Girls opposite Samantha Morton, and we can’t wait to see her in action!