Inside Nathan Fillion's 25-year bromance with Ryan Reynolds – their most hilarious moments

Two kind Canadians with a wicked sense of humor? Nathan Fillion and Ryan Reynolds are a match made in heaven. The duo, who co-starred in Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place, have enjoyed a 25-year 'bromance,' supporting one another on major milestones while poking fun at each other on social media.

Meeting on set in 1999

"Having worked with him [Ryan] for over two years, I know how he handles himself. I know how he attacks things, and I'm a big fan," Nathan said of the Deadpool star.

© Shutterstock The cast of Two Guys, A Girl and A Pizza Place

The A-listers formed a sweet friendship after meeting on set, and years after the series ended in 2001, Ryan revealed that they were still in contact. "Even yesterday I spoke with Nathan Fillion and Traylor Howard," he told Inverse in 2022.

Asked about the possibility of a cast reunion, Ryan replied: "I would do that in a heartbeat. That was one of the best jobs I've ever had in my life. Truly. I mean it. I loved every second of it."

Supporting each other through thick and thin

Throughout their friendship, Nathan and Ryan have shown up for each other on milestone occasions. In 2016, The Rookie star celebrated his dear friend as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and six years later, Nathan gave a speech in honor of Ryan at the American Cinematheque Awards.

© Getty Nathan supported Ryan as he received his star at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

"I didn't know I was gonna be here tonight, apparently Hugh Jackman cancelled last minute," he quipped. "I did just find out backstage that I was first choice for second choice. They didn't give me enough time to prepare anything, but luckily I pre-write eulogies for all my friends, just in case of an emergency.

"Ryan's life is an embarrassment of blessings, and I genuinely hope he continues to embarrass himself for years to come," he continued. "Ryan, I am very, very grateful to be here. I consider myself fortunate to bear witness to your brilliant journey. Honestly, my friend, it's well deserved."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Nathan Fillion teases Ryan Reynolds at the American Cinematheque Awards

While Ryan hasn't had the chance to share the screen with Nathan in recent years, he did cast his friend as the voice of the long-dead zombie Headpool in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), which left fans in hysterics.

Posting about each other on social media

While Nathan and Ryan have had some moving moments, their love language is poking fun at each other on social media.

In 2015, Ryan posted a hilarious tweet, telling fans: "True story... Years ago, @NathanFillion bought me 8 drinks in Mexico. I woke up 75 miles off the coast on a fishing boat. Afraid."

Prompting a back and forth between the pair, Nathan replied: "@VancityReynolds we needed international waters for legal reasons. I explained that to you."

"@NathanFillion I was unconscious during the safety briefing," Ryan quipped back.

A year later, Ryan trolled Nathan on Instagram after The Rookie star posted a video of his Deadpool coffee cup.

"@natefillion chose a coffee cup which meets the strict standards of Canadian decency. I applaud his choice and regret some of the things I may have said. Mr. Fillion's heart does not in fact pump, 'liquid-hate'," Ryan began.

"He's a good man who cares about his friends, family and is without reservation, kind to animals. It's also wholly untrue that I painted a mural of Jar Jar Binks on the side of his family's home. It was a lithograph, but I'm taking it down nonetheless. #LessonsLearned. #RegretFactory."

More recently, Nathan took to Instagram to wish his BFF a happy birthday in 2022, and gave his followers a glimpse of the gift he'd bought Ryan.

"I'm only two weeks late to wish an old friend a happy birthday. @vancityreynolds, I had a little trouble finding a gift for the man that needs nothing. But I discovered, due to a little loophole in Scotland, land ownership grants you a title, and you are now the proud owner of ten square feet (0.929 square meters) of a Scottish Nature Preserve," he penned.

"You may now add to your long résumé the title of Lord. Everyone, please help me wish the happiest of birthdays (two weeks ago) to Lord Reynolds."

Is this one of the best friendships in Hollywood? There's no doubt about it.