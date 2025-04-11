Robson Green announces new eight-part series away from Grantchester

Robson Green might be best known for playing Geordie Keating in ITV's hit crime drama, Grantchester, but away from his acting career, the 60-year-old is passionate about nature and the outdoors – something he's embracing in his upcoming documentary series.

The Soldier Soldier star is embarking on an unforgettable journey around some of the world's most awe-inspiring trails in an eight-part series for U&YESTERDAY, titled World's Most Amazing Walks with Robson Green.

Taking to Instagram, Robson revealed that he's already filmed half of the series, which will arrive on TV screens later this year.

"Halfway through this wonderful series for BBC and UKTV," began the TV star. "When you take time to Journey along some of 'The World's Most Amazing Walks' due its very nature, walking slows us down and makes us engage with the landscape around us.

"When done right, walking is so much more than a mode of transport, it is a truly natural mode of experience. I’m a firm believer that what I’m doing right now, it’s part of our genetic makeup, that desire to explore, to feel, to experience. Coming to a TV near you later in the year," he added.

What to expect from Robson's next show

The eight-parter will see keen rambler Robson embark on a string of memorable adventures along some of the world's most incredible trails, from the rocky valleys of Poland's Eagle's Nest Trail to the ancient pilgrim route of the Santiago di Compostela in Spain and the secret coves of England's Jurassic Coast.

"Each journey will be filled with epic landscapes, fascinating history, and lush flora and fauna," reads the synopsis.

© @BBC Studios World’s Most Amazing Walks with Robson Green comes to TV screens later this year

In April, Robson shared an update from his travels and explained how his "journey of discovery" had reiterated the importance of preserving our heritage.

"Spent the last few weeks on a journey of discovery through time and history for the BBC on a series that reminds us all how of how important it is to preserve our heritage and the past," he penned on social media.

© JF Robson Green is best known for playing Geordie Keating in Grantchester

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Robson Green opens up about future on Grantchester

When will the new show be released?

Filming is currently underway and while we've yet to have a release date, we know the show will air in the UK on U&YESTERDAY and free streaming service U later this year.

© Shutterstock Robson is a keen rambler

Robson's other travel shows

Robson is no stranger to travel programmes, having hosted a number of shows for the BBC, Channel 5 and ITV, including Robson Green's Weekend Escapes, Robson Green's Coastal Lives and The Amazon with Robson Green.