Grantchester stars out of costume: Robson Green, Rishi Nair, Charlotte Ritchie and more

Spanning the late '50s and early '60s, we're used to seeing the cast of Grantchester in retro pieces. Of course, in the case of Tom Brittney and Rishi Nair, vicar's clothes are also a big part of their costumes, and for Robson Green, it wouldn't be DI Geordie Keating without a trench coat, suit and tie combo.

Away from the idyllic village of Grantchester, however, the cast are living in the present with their everyday wardrobes, and they look so different! Here we take a look at their individual styles away from the show.

Robson Green DI Geordie Keating is always suited and booted, but when he's away from set, Robson Green prefers to keep things low-key. A fan of flannel shirts and jeans, the actor – who also hosts Robson Green's Weekend Escapes – is a fan of fishing gear too, and regularly heads out on expeditions with his long-time partner, Zoila. "When we have time, Zoila and I will put on our waders and cast a line for trout or salmon," he previously shared. Praising his other half, Robson added: "She's amazing. She was brought up fishing and really knows how to cook it too."

Rishi Nair Rishi Nair is one sharp dresser! While he's well-accustomed to wearing clerical clothing on Grantchester, the actor loves a simple, tailored look too. While attending the ITVX Comedy Showcase photocall in 2023, the 33-year-old sported a beige trench coat that DI Geordie Keating would love, plus a fitted T-shirt, tapered jeans and desert boots.

Tom Brittney Tom Brittney may have left Grantchester in season nine, but we'll never forget Reverend Will Davenport. During his stint on the show, the character often wore a classic vicar's collar and suit, as well as 50's style jeans and the occasional leather jacket. Post-Grantchester, we're expecting to see Tom in an array of designer suits, which he typically debuts on the red carpet.

Charlotte Ritchie Charlotte Ritchie is completely different to her on-screen counterpart, Bonnie Evans. Aside from the fact that she's a natural brunette, the actress rarely rocks 50s-esque attire away from the set. Back in September 2023, Charlotte stepped out in a white and silver sequin suit and black strappy sandals on the red carpet, and we couldn't be more obsessed with her look.

Kacey Ainsworth Known and loved for playing Geordie's wife, Cathy Keating, Kacey Ainsworth is used to sporting bright floral dresses and a bold red lip on the show, and whenever she's on hiatus from Grantchester, vibrant colours are still a big part of her wardrobe. Pictured on Loose Women in May 2023, the TV star chose a blue, green and orange poppy-print number.