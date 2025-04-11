Celebrity Big Brother star Chesney Hawkes' 'party central' upbringing with famous family

Chesney Hawkes was the first famous face to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house this year, joining the likes of Patsy Palmer and Mickey Rourke in the 2025 line-up.

The iconic 90s pop singer is perhaps best known for his smash hit single 'The One and Only', but did you know that he comes from a family of famous faces? Keep reading to find out more.

WATCH: Meet Chesney Hawkes

Chesney's famous parents

Chesney isn't the only famous musician in his family as his father, Len 'Chip' Hawkes, is the singer and bassist for the beat group The Tremoloes, best known for hit singles such as 'Here Comes My Baby', 'Even the Bad Times Are Good', '(Call Me) Number One', and 'Me and My Life'.

The four-piece band, which was founded in 1958, was made up of Len, Rick Westwood on lead guitar, Alan Blakely on rhythm guitar, and Dave Munden on drums.

© Shutterstock Chesney Hawkes with mum Carol and dad Chip in 1993

Chesney's mum, Carol Dilworth, is also a familiar face. As an actress, Carol appeared in a number of films and TV shows during the 1960s, including The Haunted House of Horror, and The Trygon Factor. She also hosted the game, The Golden Shot.

Sharing an insight into his upbringing in Berkshire, Chesney described his home as "a rock'n'roll household".

"I grew up in a rock'n'roll household," he told The Guardian. "My dad, Chip, was a musician; my mum, Carol [Dilworth], was an actor and game show hostess. They were glamorous. They had famous friends. Our house was always party central."

Chesney's famous sister

Just like Chesney, his sister Keeley is a talented musician and was the lead singer of the 1990s band Transister.

According to her IMDb page, Keely has provided backing vocals for various film soundtracks, including 2016's Sing, Teen Beach Movie, and High School Musical 2.

© Alamy Stock Photo Keely Hawkes pictured in 1991

Chesney's children

Chesney shares three children with his wife Kristina: Casey, 23, Jesse, 21, and Indi, 18.

Both Casey and Indi are following in their dad's footsteps into the world of showbiz, with the eldest son having performed alongside his dad in the musical Godspell in 2019, while Indi graduated from The BRIT School last year.

© ITV/Shutterstock Chesney with his children on This Morning in 2020

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine in 2024, Chesney said of Indi: "My boy, he's just finished two years at the Brit school and he is an incredible guitar player and he is way better than I ever was and he is now my lead guitar player and he comes on the road with me.

"It's one of my favourite things in life right now to look over on stage and see my boy with his foot on the monitor and throwing guitar shapes and as long as he deems me worthy, he is welcome on my stage."