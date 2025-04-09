Skip to main contentSkip to footer
JoJo Siwa's $4.1 million LA mansion she offloaded after total overhaul
Subscribe
JoJo Siwa's $4.1 million LA mansion she offloaded after total overhaul
Digital Cover homes© FilmMagic

Jojo Siwa's $4.1 million LA mansion she offloaded after total overhaul

The 21-year-old sold the house with the help of Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

JoJo Siwa has already shocked viewers on the first day of Celebrity Big Brother, choosing to grant herself a killer nomination over immunity from being eliminated when presented with the choice.

Though she's shaking things up in the Big Brother house, the 21-year-old has also made some changes back home, having very recently sold her mansion in LA.

With the help of Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and the Oppenheim Group's Omar Abaza, JoJo managed to sell the house for $4.1 million, according to TMZ. She first bought the house in 2019 for $3.43 million.

The house in Tarzana, California, once represented her vibrant personality, filled with big bold colours, but got a complete makeover, with the help of interior designer Francesca Grace, when it was listed for sale. Take a look inside…

big house amidst trees© Instagram: @chrishell.stause / The Oppenheim Group / William Myers

The site of the mansion is enormous

JoJo's former home is just south of Ventura Boulevard, sitting on more than half an acre of flat land. There are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and the property is 6,462 square feet.

big marble staircase and floor

Her entrance hall is so fairytale-like

The entrance hall looks like something straight out of a fairytale, with a curved staircase fit for a TV princess. The floor and stairs are a gorgeous white marble, and the walls are a sleek, modern white, making her colourful piano stand out even more as the room's centrepiece.

sleek modern brown and white kitchen© Instagram: @chrishell.stause / The Oppenheim Group / William Myers

JoJo's kitchen is a beautiful blend of designs

According to Architectural Digest, the kitchen had been freshly renovated just before the property was put up for sale. With a combination of classically rustic woods and islands of a modern design, the room effortlessly evokes both a timeless elegance and a contemporary edge.

a pool and bar area© Instagram: @chrishell.stause / The Oppenheim Group / William Myers

She also has a stunning pool and bar area

The one area where the signs of the incredibly colourful JoJo are undeniably still prominent is in her pool and bar area. Fitted with a technicolour array of stools and an unconventional though striking pool table, the room is incredibly modern, broken up by the design of the bar, which stands out from the remainder of the room.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More