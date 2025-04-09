Jojo Siwa's $4.1 million LA mansion she offloaded after total overhaul

JoJo Siwa has already shocked viewers on the first day of Celebrity Big Brother, choosing to grant herself a killer nomination over immunity from being eliminated when presented with the choice.

Though she's shaking things up in the Big Brother house, the 21-year-old has also made some changes back home, having very recently sold her mansion in LA.

With the help of Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and the Oppenheim Group's Omar Abaza, JoJo managed to sell the house for $4.1 million, according to TMZ. She first bought the house in 2019 for $3.43 million.

The house in Tarzana, California, once represented her vibrant personality, filled with big bold colours, but got a complete makeover, with the help of interior designer Francesca Grace, when it was listed for sale. Take a look inside…

© Instagram: @chrishell.stause / The Oppenheim Group / William Myers The site of the mansion is enormous JoJo's former home is just south of Ventura Boulevard, sitting on more than half an acre of flat land. There are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and the property is 6,462 square feet.

Her entrance hall is so fairytale-like The entrance hall looks like something straight out of a fairytale, with a curved staircase fit for a TV princess. The floor and stairs are a gorgeous white marble, and the walls are a sleek, modern white, making her colourful piano stand out even more as the room's centrepiece.

© Instagram: @chrishell.stause / The Oppenheim Group / William Myers JoJo's kitchen is a beautiful blend of designs According to Architectural Digest, the kitchen had been freshly renovated just before the property was put up for sale. With a combination of classically rustic woods and islands of a modern design, the room effortlessly evokes both a timeless elegance and a contemporary edge.