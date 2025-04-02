Bradley Walsh and son Barney have viewers saying the same thing after 'chaotic' Breaking Dad return

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney were back on our screens in the season six premiere of Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad on Tuesday night and fans have given their verdict on social media.

In the new series, Bradley and Barney embark on an epic adventure to Asia, taking in the sights and flavours of Japan and Thailand.

© ITV Bradley Walsh faced his fear of heights on a terrifying hanging bridge

In the opening episode, the father-and-son duo try Japan's national sport of Sumo while Bradley's fear of heights is tested on a terrifying hanging bridge.

It's safe to say the first episode went down a storm, with fans left laughing just minutes into the new series.

© ITV Bradley and Barney tried Japan's national sport of Sumo

One person wrote on social media: "Loving #BreakingDad on @ITVX, binged the first two episodes. Loving @BradleyWalsh," while another added: "Glad #breakingdad is back. Absolutely love the chaos of it."

A third fan penned: "Oh my! Only the first ep of Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad and my sides hurt from laughing so much. This trip around Asia will kill me with laughter," while another added: "It's already been on for 7 minutes and I'm laughing so much."

HELLO!'s TV and Film Editor Emmy Griffiths shared her take on why Breaking Dad is such a big hit among fans. "Bradley and Barney are absolute dad and son goals," she said.

"Warm-hearted, funny, loving and of course, occasionally ribbing one another, the pair clearly have the best relationship and it shines on screen. I particularly love that we're watching them make these incredible, life-affirming memories together - especially when Barney is encouraging Bradley to do something wildly out of his comfort zone!"



What to expect from Breaking Dad series 6

In the upcoming episodes, Bradley and Barney will continue the journey across Asia, travelling from Tokyo to Gifu and Osaka in Japan before making their way to Southern Thailand and exploring Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

© ITV The duo travel to Japan and Thailand in the new series

The synopsis teases: "But, as ever in Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, Bradley won't quite be getting the rest and relaxation he is hoping for as Barney is planning a packed itinerary full of adrenaline-rushing challenges to push his dad to the limit."

Inside Bradley and Barney's close bond

One thing fans love about Bradley and Barney is their close bond – something the pair have often opened up about.

Speaking about their evolving relationship, Bradley previously told ITV's This Morning: "He has always been my son, and you always take care of them. But then all of a sudden he becomes your equal and a work colleague, and a mate, and someone you respect."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Bradley and Barney share a close relationship

The Chase star added: "Now I look up to him. Barney, bless him, was directing me on some of the things 'Dad don't worry about this, you need to be thinking about this', and actually producing me."

Bradley also revealed the joys of working alongside his son in Breaking Dad while appearing on The Tommy Tiernan Show. See what he said in the video below.

WATCH: Bradley Walsh gets emotional talking about working with his son Barney

"It's one of the most wonderful things I've ever done because spending time with my lad," explained Bradley.

Reflecting further, he continued: "From the age of 18, he's now 26 by the way, that's how long the show's been running, it was just extraordinary."

Bradley shares Barney with his wife of almost 30 years, Donna Derby, whom he wed in 1997. The TV host is also a dad to his daughter, Hayley Walsh, from a previous relationship.

Breaking Dad is available to watch on ITVX.