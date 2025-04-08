Why Patsy Palmer fled the UK - and will never return

Patsy Palmer may be living in the UK temporarily, inside the Celebrity Big Brother house, but the EastEnders star has made it clear that she will not be returning to live in the UK.

The actress, who played the iconic Bianca Jackson in the BBC soap, relocated from the UK to the US in 2014.

WATCH: Patsy Palmer shares family video shot inside gorgeous home

Speaking on the podcast Shuffle Skip Repeat, Patsy confessed: "I don't think I would live in England again. I would like to experience something else in life, but I'm not too sure if I will. I'm very happy and grateful for where I am so I'm not going anywhere fast. I don't know what that might look like."

Opening up about her idyllic US life, she said: "It's beautiful we live in our own little bubble, Malibu is its own little place, we very much keep ourselves to ourselves and we have a lot of English friends.

Patsy is well known in the UK for her EastEnders role

"I pinch myself every morning when I wake up and see the ocean. It's like a dream. But I've created that."

So why did Patsy move in the first place? "We just wanted to try something new, we have a pretty normal life in an extraordinary place," she told The Sun's Fabulous magazine.

UK family ties

The star will always have UK ties though as her eldest son, Charley Palmer Rothwell, 30, who she shares with ex-partner Alfie Rothwell, is based in London.

Patsy has three other children, whom she shares with her husband Richard - Fenton, 22, Emilia, 21, and Bertie, 12 and they all reside stateside.

Patsy's zen home

The kitchen In a video shared to her Instagram feed, Patsy revealed her modern kitchen with grey worktops and white walls. The room has a unique viewing hatch out onto the dining area and black accessories have been added to the space for a chic feel.



© Photo: Instagram The Garden The incredible vista across the ocean is the star of the show but other highlights of the star's outdoor space include a terrace area, an outdoor sofa and a barbecue.



The hammock On the patio, there's a hammock for total relaxation and Patsy was seen soaking up the sun's rays from this very spot one glorious day.



© Photo: Instagram The lounge The tranquillity continues into their spacious living room where they have decorated with neutral colours, wooden floors and natural touches of wicker. The snap Patsy uploaded was to thank her husband for painting the space during lockdown. Bravo, Richard!

