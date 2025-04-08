Why Patsy Palmer fled the UK - and will never return

The actress, who played the iconic Bianca Jackson in the BBC soap, relocated from the UK to the US in 2014.
Speaking on the podcast Shuffle Skip Repeat, Patsy confessed: "I don't think I would live in England again. I would like to experience something else in life, but I'm not too sure if I will. I'm very happy and grateful for where I am so I'm not going anywhere fast. I don't know what that might look like."
You may also like
Opening up about her idyllic US life, she said: "It's beautiful we live in our own little bubble, Malibu is its own little place, we very much keep ourselves to ourselves and we have a lot of English friends.
"I pinch myself every morning when I wake up and see the ocean. It's like a dream. But I've created that."
So why did Patsy move in the first place? "We just wanted to try something new, we have a pretty normal life in an extraordinary place," she told The Sun's Fabulous magazine.
The star will always have UK ties though as her eldest son, Charley Palmer Rothwell, 30, who she shares with ex-partner Alfie Rothwell, is based in London.
Patsy has three other children, whom she shares with her husband Richard - Fenton, 22, Emilia, 21, and Bertie, 12 and they all reside stateside.
Patsy's zen home
The kitchen
In a video shared to her Instagram feed, Patsy revealed her modern kitchen with grey worktops and white walls. The room has a unique viewing hatch out onto the dining area and black accessories have been added to the space for a chic feel.
The Garden
The incredible vista across the ocean is the star of the show but other highlights of the star's outdoor space include a terrace area, an outdoor sofa and a barbecue.
The hammock
On the patio, there's a hammock for total relaxation and Patsy was seen soaking up the sun's rays from this very spot one glorious day.
The lounge
The tranquillity continues into their spacious living room where they have decorated with neutral colours, wooden floors and natural touches of wicker. The snap Patsy uploaded was to thank her husband for painting the space during lockdown. Bravo, Richard!
5 biggest CBB controversies
Shilpa Shetty racism row
In 2005, Jade Goody, Jo O'Meara, and Danielle Lloyd were accused of bullying Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty in a racist manner. The contestants nicknamed Shilpa 'Shilpa Poppadom' and used other offensive terms. This led to widespread outrage in India. After Jade was evicted, she apologised for her actions, stating that she was "disgusted" by her behaviour upon watching the footage.
Roxanne Pallet's false accusation
In 2018, Roxanne Pallett falsely accused her co-star Ryan Thomas of assault during a playful moment. Ryan had lightly jabbed her while pretending to box, but Roxanne, in tears, claimed he should be removed for "punching" her "like a boxer". Viewers felt that she exaggerated the situation. After leaving the show, Roxanne apologised for her false claims, admitting that she had "got it wrong".
Tiffany Pollard's 'David's dead' confusion
A memorable moment from the 2016 series of Celebrity Big Brother occurred when contestant Angie Bowie was informed of the death of her ex-husband, David Bowie. Tiffany Pollard, upon hearing the news, mistakenly thought it referred to fellow contestant David Gest, who was sleeping at the time, and began screaming in confusion - causing the house to erupt into chaos.
Biggins' bigotry
In 2006, panto star Christopher Biggins was removed from the show after making several offensive remarks about bisexuality, race, and religion. Biggins, who is gay, controversially described bisexuals as the "worst type" of people in the LGBTQ+ community and made inappropriate connections between being bisexual and the global AIDS crisis.
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's OnlyFans rant
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, a Love Island star, went from being a fan favourite to a more controversial figure. She made hostile remarks toward some housemates and criticised individuals who used OnlyFans, stating, "I’d rather have zero pounds than a million pounds doing it the wrong way, but having pride."
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage