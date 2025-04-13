Skip to main contentSkip to footer
TV fans 'hooked' and 'all in' after just one episode of 'must-watch' drama
Jon Hamm in Your Friends and Neighbors© Apple TV+

Jon Hamm leads the hit series on Apple TV+

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Jon Hamm has struck gold. Following his critically acclaimed stints in Mad Men (2007-2015), The Morning Show (2023), and Landman (2024-2025), the actor has found himself at the helm of another hit series. 

Partnering up with Apple TV+, John, 54, lends his charm and charisma to Your Friends and Neighbors – a dark comedy-drama which has won rave reviews. The show, which has already drawn comparisons with Breaking Bad, follows Andrew "Coop" Cooper – something of a modern-day Don Draper played by the inimitable Hamm. 

What is Your Friends and Neighbors about?

According to the official synopsis: "After being fired in disgrace, a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce resorts to stealing from his neighbours' homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined."

Jon Hamm as Andrew "Coop" Cooper. He is dressed in a tuxedo© Apple TV+
Jon Hamm stars as Andrew "Coop" Cooper

Boasting a stellar cast, Jon is joined by the likes of Olivia Munn, Amanda Peet, Hoon Lee, and Lena Hall in the nine-part series. 

Fans are obsessed with the series

So, what are fans saying about Your Friends and Neighbors? Currently, there are only two episodes available to watch, with the remaining seven slated to premiere weekly, but for now, the show has gone down a treat. 

"Hooked on Your Friends and Neighbors on Apple TV. So good!" wrote one. "TV show of the year," penned a second. Meanwhile, a third raved: "Two episodes in and I already love it. This show just hits all the right notes. And #amandapeet is spectacular as well!" 

"Fantastic! Episode 3 can't drop fast enough!" noted a fourth. 

Apple TV+ has greenlit a second season

As it turns out, Your Friends and Neighbors was renewed for a second season before the first one even debuted. Confirming the news, the show's creator, Jonathan Tropper, shared his delight. "I've had this show in my head for years, and making it has been a dream come true," he told Deadline

Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet and Mark Tallman clapping in "Your Friends & Neighbours© Apple TV+
The show was renewed for a second season last year

"It's been an absolute thrill partnering with Hamm, along with Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie, to bring it to life. The support from everyone at Apple has been phenomenal, and the fact that they've ordered a second season before we aired our first is an incredible validation and a tribute to the work of this stellar cast, as well as the crew, writers, directors and producers who worked so hard to make this show what it is."

