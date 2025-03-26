TV fans 'locked in' after just one episode of 'excellent' new series they're calling 'instant hit'

TV fans are "locked in" after just one episode of Apple TV+'s new satire series, The Studio, which follows a group of executives at a legacy movie studio struggling to survive in a declining, cutthroat industry.

Seth Rogen creates and stars in the ten-part series as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios, whose endeavours to balance the industry's commercial demands with artistic integrity cause him big problems.

WATCH: The trailer for Apple TV+'s The Studio

It's safe to say the first two episodes have gone down a storm with viewers, who have praised the show as a "masterpiece".

One person penned: "#TheStudio is so good already, that whole one-shot episode was just fantastic and the first episode sets it all up perfectly. I'm 100% locked in and ready for this show to continue to rip," while another added: "#TheStudio is already one of my fave shows ever! It's for all the movie lovers out there!"

Seth Rogen writes and stars in The Studio

A third viewer remarked: "The absolute trainwreck that is #thestudio episode 2 is a masterpiece," while another hailed the series as "an instant hit".

For those yet to tune into the series, it follows the new head of Continental Studios Matt Remick and his core team of infighting executives who "battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films".

The series follows a team of infighting movie executives

The synopsis continues: "With their power suits masking their neverending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe.

"As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it's the job Matt's been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him."

The series was written, created and directed by Seth, alongside his writing partner, Evan Goldberg.

A number of A-listers guest star in the show, including Rebecca Hall

It boasts an impressive cast, including Kathryn Hahn, Bryan Cranston, Ike Barinholtz, Catherine O'Hara, Chase Sui Wonders and Keyla Monterroso Mejia, as well as a number of Hollywood A-listers in guest star roles, such as Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Charlize Theron and Zac Efron.

The first two episodes are available to stream now. The remaining episodes will air weekly every Wednesday until the finale on May 21.

The Studio is available to stream on Apple TV+.