NCIS' Michael Weatherly divides fans with Tony & Ziva update

When it comes to NCIS: Tony & Ziva, slow and steady wins the race. At least, that's what Michael Weatherly is suggesting. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video of a slow-moving tortoise and told fans, "Sometimes TV takes a little bit of time."

Dividing fans, many took to the comments to vent their frustrations. "I have literally been waiting 12 years for this reunion. Please tell us something…anything…release date, preview," wrote one.

"Slowest production ever," noted a second. Meanwhile, a third pleaded: "Tell me it's not long now."

© Lorio/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have finished shooting in Budapest

Currently, a release date is yet to be determined, although Paramount+ has stated that the 10-part season will air at some point in 2025. In the meantime, Michael and his co-star, Cote de Pablo, have officially wrapped the eight-month shoot for Tony & Ziva, which took place across Europe.

With fans desperate to see Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David reunited on screen, the majority have been waiting patiently, however. "Taking turtle time, and that's fine. As long as T&Z finally align!" commented a fourth.

"I am patiently awaiting T&Z. Everything great is worth waiting for in this world. It WILL happen, and I'm sure you will let us all know when you can, MW! I have faith in the process," agreed another.

© Marcell Piti/Paramount+ The 10-part season is slated to air at some point in 2025

Details may be limited for the time being, but a full synopsis has been released. It teases: "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

© Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock Michael and Cote pictured in Cannes last October

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

In the run-up to the series, Michael and Cote, both of whom are yet to appear in first-look photos, have spoken about their time on set.

Making an appearance at the annual trade show, MIPCOM, in Cannes, the duo joined Dan Cohen, head of Paramount Global distribution and Republic Pictures, on stage. "We do a lot of running," Michael, 56, said in October, adding that it had been a "highly-physical production process".

NCIS: Tony & Ziva" is "about a family in jeopardy trying to do the right thing in hairy circumstances," he concluded. Meanwhile, Cote, 45, quipped that it had been such a "luxury" to "revisit a character after such a long time."