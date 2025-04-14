Bargain Hunt's Izzie Balmer delights fans with exciting news

Bargain Hunt star Izzie Balmer has shared an exciting announcement about an upcoming episode of the popular BBC series.

Taking to Instagram, the jewellery expert revealed that a new face is joining the team of experts in Monday's episode.

Alongside a series of snaps from the upcoming instalment, Izzie introduced antiques expert Serhat Ahmet, who viewers may recognise for his appearances on Antiques Roadshow.

"NEW EPISODE ALERT," penned Izzie. "This Monday, there's a new episode of Bargain Hunt on @bbcone and the DEBUT of the newest member to the Bargain Hunt family, the lovely @serhat_ahmet.

"If you miss it, it will be on @bbciplayer @bbc," she added.

© BBC Studios Serhat Ahmet makes his debut in Monday's episode

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "I'll definitely be tuning in! Always love your episodes and looking forward to seeing Serhat Ahmet's debut," while another added: "It's always good to see you, @izziedot. It'll be interesting to see how @serhat_ahmet does on his first @bbcbargainhunt."

A third viewer penned: "Can't wait to watch it!"

Who is Serhat Ahmet?

Serhat is a second-generation antiques dealer with over 25 years of experience. He specialises in European porcelain, particularly the period 1720 to 1935.

Serhat is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his appearances on Antiques Roadshow, which he joined in 2018, as well as Antiques Road Trip and its celebrity spin-off.

WATCH: Meet the presenters of Antiques Road Trip

© BBC / Callum Lawrence Serhat Ahmet is a second-generation antiques dealer

The London-born expert has worked in the antiques industry since he was 15 years old and began his career at his family antiques business, where he stayed for 25 years before setting up his own shop in London in 2013. He's also a regular exhibitor at BADA and LAPADA.

According to the BBC's website, Serhat enjoys practising mixed martial arts when he's not busy buying and selling antiques.

© STV Studios/BBC Serhat has previously appeared on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip and Antiques Roadshow

Following the announcement that Serhat would be joining Bargain Hunt earlier this month, the antiques dealer shared his enthusiasm in a statement. "What an honour it is to be part of the wonderful family of Bargain Hunt experts!" he penned on X.

All to know about Serhat's Bargain Hunt debut

In Serhat's Bargain Hunt debut, he and Izzie make their way to Exeter, where they lead two teams on the hunt for profitable finds. Meanwhile, Eric Knowles learns about the interesting history behind a collection of medieval figures at Exeter Cathedral.

The synopsis reads: "A unique collection of medieval figures is revealed to Eric Knowles at Exeter Cathedral. Stonemasons unearthed the beeswax figures a year after the cathedral was bombed by German planes during World War II. Eric finds out why thousands were left by worshippers at the tomb of a 15th-century bishop.

© BBC Studios Serhat joins Izzie Balmer and Eric Knowles in Monday's episode

"Across the city, experts Izzie Balmer and Serhat Ahmet lead two teams on a race around hundreds of stalls in search of profitable antiques. In red are Devon brothers Nick and Lloyd, who plan to buy a house in France with their winnings! Competing against them are mum and daughter Jenny and Ellie in the blue corner.

"Izzie's advice rings true when the brothers ponder sets of crystal wine glasses and tumblers, while it’s case closed for the blues when they see the price of a luxury leather trunk."