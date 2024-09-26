Christina Trevanion shares exciting news as Bargain Hunt teams up with iconic BBC show

Bargain Hunt star Christina Trevanion is teaming up with Crimewatch to celebrate 40 years of the iconic BBC show.

The presenter, who's known for her appearances on Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers, is hosting a special episode featuring Crimewatch hosts Rav Wilding and Michelle Ackerley.

Taking to X, Christina reshared an announcement posted by Bargain Hunt's official account which read: "It would be a crime to miss this show with @CTrevanion to mark the 4️0th anniversary of @BBCCrimewatch. On the case are 2️ crime-fighting teams: @RavWilding and @MichAckerley versus @jacquihames and David Hatcher. From Monday on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer."

In the comments section, one fan shared their excitement, writing: "Looks interesting and fun. Definitely won't miss it."

© BBC Bargain Hunt is marking 40 Years of Crimewatch with a special episode

The episode will see Rav and Michelle go head to head with former Crimewatch hosts and police officers Jacqui Hames and David Hatcher as they take on two crime-related challenges.

The synopsis reads: "With 60 minutes on the clock and two crime-related challenges to fulfil, the teams scour the stalls at a huge antiques fair at Ardingly in West Sussex. The red team try on some antique handcuffs, but Rav gets Michelle in a panic when he drops the key! The blues find an old collection of truncheons, which brings back memories of their days on the beat. Meanwhile, Bargain Hunt presenter Christina Trevanion admires a collection of historic policing items, from fascinating fingerprinting apparatus to mid-19th-century mugshots, courtesy of West Midlands Police Museum.

© BBC Christina Trevanion is hosting the show

"Casting a forensic eye over the teams' buys is auctioneer Tom Baxter in Buckinghamshire. Which crime-fighting duo will come out on top at the auction?"

In addition to the Bargain Hunt episode, Crimewatch will also mark its 40-year anniversary with a new series hosted by Rav and Michelle, which kicks off on Monday 30 September at 10.45am, broadcasting live from its Cardiff studios over three weeks.

© BBC Rav Wilding and Michelle Ackerley host Crimewatch

Viewers will also be able to tune into a new programme, Crimewatch Caught, which is set to reveal the inner workings of how detectives investigated and solved a range of complex crimes. The series, which airs on the BBC this autumn, will feature exclusive interviews with leading officers, alongside the crucial CCTV, forensic evidence and witness testimony that allowed them to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Speaking about the show's impressive milestone, Michelle said: "It really is quite something to be marking 40 years of Crimewatch. To think back on the list of presenters that have come before me on this show is really humbling but most importantly to see what an impact the show has had over the years - working alongside the emergency services - really is incredible. I hope it continues for another 40!"