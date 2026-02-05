Grantchester viewers 'absolutely broken' after latest heartbreaking episode

Alphy faces personal turmoil in the latest episode

In the latest episode of season ten, Geordie organises a surprise birthday party for Alphy, but the night takes a dark turn when a member of a local rock band is found dead with a wound to the back of his head.

Meanwhile, as Alphy's past catches up with him, he deliberates over whether or not to open a letter written by his mother when she gave him up for adoption.

Towards the end of the instalment, Alphy decides to open the letter and asks Geordie to read it aloud.

"My dearest, never question if you were loved," the letter read. "Make no mistake, you are a blessing, and you deserve to live a full and happy life. Forgive me, but I simply cannot give you that. I have nothing and nobody," Geordie continued, as tears began to stream down Alphy's face.

"Even though we will no longer be together, I will think of you every day until I die. I know you will make the world a better place simply be being in it. May your light shine bright, my son," Geordie concluded.

Overwhelmed by emotion, Alphy clung to Geordie's hand as he broke down in tears.