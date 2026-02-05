Grantchester viewers 'absolutely broken' after latest heartbreaking episode

Robson Green and Rishi Nair star in the long-running ITV detective drama, which is currently airing its tenth season on ITV

man in suit and vicar in office© ITV
Viewers who tuned into the latest instalment of Grantchester on ITV1 were left drying their eyes after a particularly emotional episode. 

The long-running detective drama stars Robson Green and Rishi Nair as crime-solving duo DI Geordie Keating and vicar Alphy Kotteram as they investigate puzzling cases in the seemingly quiet Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester in the 1960s.

Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair), Geordie Keating (Robson Green) in Grantchester season 10© PBS/MASTERPIECE

Alphy faces personal turmoil in the latest episode

What happened in the latest episode?

In the latest episode of season ten, Geordie organises a surprise birthday party for Alphy, but the night takes a dark turn when a member of a local rock band is found dead with a wound to the back of his head.

Meanwhile, as Alphy's past catches up with him, he deliberates over whether or not to open a letter written by his mother when she gave him up for adoption. 

Towards the end of the instalment, Alphy decides to open the letter and asks Geordie to read it aloud. 

"My dearest, never question if you were loved," the letter read. "Make no mistake, you are a blessing, and you deserve to live a full and happy life. Forgive me, but I simply cannot give you that. I have nothing and nobody," Geordie continued, as tears began to stream down Alphy's face. 

"Even though we will no longer be together, I will think of you every day until I die. I know you will make the world a better place simply be being in it. May your light shine bright, my son," Geordie concluded. 

Overwhelmed by emotion, Alphy clung to Geordie's hand as he broke down in tears. 

WATCH: Are you watching season 10?
Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair)© PBS/MASTERPIECE

Viewers were in tears over the emotional episode

What have viewers said about the episode?

It's safe to say viewers were left reaching for the tissues during the emotional scene and praised the episode as "astonishing" on social media. 

One person wrote: "What another brilliant, heartbreaking and heartwarming episode of #Grantchester. Top performances from all the cast. I'm absolutely broken," adding: "I'm in absolute bits. Absolutely broke me."

A second viewer penned: "Alphy absolutely clinging to Geordie has wrecked me. Utterly wrecked me."

Other viewers praised the compelling performances from the cast, with one person writing: "Once again, Robson Green knocking it out of the park tonight," while another added: "Honestly #Grantchester is up there with the best on TV with great performances. I have no idea why @ITV @itvstudios @masterpiecepbs are ending it."

What has Rishi said about season 10?

Rishi says season 10 is "tough" for Alphy

Speaking about Alphy's emotional journey in season ten, actor Rishi told HELLO! and other press that his past comes back to haunt him. 

"You start to see cracks in Alphy's story and his life, and it really tests him as a person," said the actor.  "They're really deep secrets within him, and he's lived his life a certain way because of that. Now he's had to kind of open that box up again and face some childhood trauma in a sense, which is really difficult for him."

Rishi went on to reveal that Alphy's personal turmoil takes a toll on his relationship with Geordie. "Geordie and Alphy's relationship is really tested in series ten, to a point where you think, 'Can they come back from it?'" she said, adding: "A tough, tough season for Alphy."

DI Geordie Keating [Robson Green] and Reverend Alphy Kotteram [Rishi Nair] in Grantchester© ITV,Kudos/Masterpiece

Seasons one to ten are available to stream on ITVX

How to watch season 10

All eight episodes of Grantchester season ten are available to stream on ITVX now.

